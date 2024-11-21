WATCH: Geno Auriemma calls out to Diana Taurasi for a warm hug ahead of UConn’s clash with Leighton Dickinson

UConn Huskies legend Diana Taurasi was in the packed Gampel Pavilion to cheer for Geno Auriemma's roster against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday. Before the game began, the coach and her former student shared a heartwarming moment, igniting the fans in the arena.

As the pregame announcements were in motion, Auriemma pointed towards Taurasi, calling her near the sidelines. As former WNBA MVP rushed towards Auriemma, the two shared a heartful hug.

Apart from Diana Taurasi, more than 60 former Huskies were present in the arena to witness Geno Auriemma's historic night. The coach broke the all-time NCAA win record with a win against FDU. He is now the coach with the most wins in Division I history, both men's and women's basketball, with 1,217 career wins. He garnered all of them with the Huskies and is currently coaching them for the 40th season.

Diana Taurasi is amongst the 47 athletes that the 70-year-old has helped to transition to the WNBA. Last season, each team in the big league had at least one UConn product on its roster, amounting to 17 active Huskies.

This year, he is shaping Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd for the same path. Both the players are listed as the top picks in ESPN’s 2025 WNBA mock draft.

Despite his special night, Geno Auriemma was focused on improving his players

The Huskies entered the half with a 23-point lead (45-22) after going on a 6-0 run before the buzzer. However, Geno Auriemma’s sight was set on acknowledging the ways his roster can be even more impactful in the second half.

"Defensively, we were okay," Auriemma said in a halftime interview with SNY. "I think we could have got way more aggressive and could get in the passing lanes more. Speed them up a little bit so, and then we have to take advantage of that on the other end."

Auriemma has led UConn to 11 NCAA titles and holds nine AP Coach of the Year honors. Apart from six undefeated championship runs, he guided UConn to 23 Final Four appearances, the most in NCAA men's and women's basketball.

