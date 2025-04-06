WATCH: Geno Auriemma waves his arms waiting for a hug from Dawn Staley

Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley shared a funny moment before Sunday's national championship game between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.

Auriemma waved his arms while waiting for a hug from Staley, who needed a few seconds before meeting the UConn coach at the halfcourt line. The two legendary coaches had huge smiles on their faces as they embraced before the big showdown.

This was the second time Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley faced each other in the national championship game. They squared off in the 2022 NCAA title game, with South Carolina defeating UConn 64-49. That was the first time Auriemma and the Huskies lost in an NCAA championship game.

Geno Auriemma's UConn starts strong vs. Dawn Staley's South Carolina in 2025 NCAA title game

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies started strongly against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 NCAA title game, building a 36-26 lead at the break.

Azzi Fudd led the scoring for UConn with 13 points. She shot 5-for-8 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. She also had two steals and one rebound.

Connecticut Huskies forward Sarah Strong (#21) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (#8) battle for the ball during the first half of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Photo: Imagn

Sarah Strong continued her stellar play in this year's NCAA Tournament, scoring eight points on 4-of-8 shooting in the title game. She led the Huskies in rebounding, grabbing 11 boards in the first half. Strong, who issued two assists, also displayed her defensive prowess against South Carolina. She racked up two steals and two blocks in the opening period.

Paige Bueckers matched Strong's offensive production, scoring eight points. She shot 3-of-9 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. Bueckers also contributed in other departments, recording two boards, two dimes, one steal and one block.

The Gamecocks struggled offensively, shooting just 31.3%, including 25.0% from beyond the arc, in the first half. Joyce Edwards and Tessa Johnson were South Carolina's leading scorers, each dropping five points off the bench.

Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin led South Carolina's starters in scoring with four points apiece. Te-Hina Paopao had three points, while Bree Hall and Raven Johnson each scored two points.

MiLaysia Fulwiley, who entered the game averaging 10.6 points in this year's NCAA Tournament, failed to score a point in the first half against UConn.

