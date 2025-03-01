Watch: Haley Cavinder finds Miami teammate Cameron Williams with outrageous behind the back pass 

Haley Cavinder was hot in Miami's ACC contest at Stanford on Thursday. The Hurricanes women's basketball team posted on Instagram to show off the senior's skills.

"Ridiculous behind the back dime from Haley," the Instagram caption read.

In a video included in the post, Cavinder can be seen receiving a pass from senior guard Jasmyne Roberts before making an impressive behind the back pass to Cameron Williams, who caught the pass and made a jumper.

The Hurricanes fell 86-69 in the end, but Cavinder's pass served as a positive moment for her and the team.

Haley Cavinder's performance for Miami vs. Stanford

Cavinder, who averages 18.3 points per game in her senior season for Miami, recorded 16 points on Thursday. She added seven assists and four rebounds in her 38 minutes on the court.

The senior guard shot 54.5% from the field against the Cardinal, up from her 46.7% average. Her 50% accuracy from beyond the arc was significantly higher than her 31% average. Cavinder was outscored by only one Miami player on the night — her twin sister, Hanna.

Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty

Hanna Cavinder's performance for Miami vs. Stanford

Hanna Cavinder had the best game of her season against Stanford. She was Miami's top scorer, putting up a season-high 19 points. It was only her third double-digit performance of the season and her first since Jan. 16.

The guard played all 40 minutes of the matchup and contributed three rebounds, two assists and two steals. She shot 57.1% from the field, up from a 46.6% average this season. Hanna also shot 50% from 3 as compared to her 26.3% average.

Miami v Stanford - Source: Getty

What lies ahead for the Cavinder twins and Miami?

After the loss to Stanford, only one regular season game remains for Miami. The Hurricanes will remain on the West Coast for this final matchup, visiting California on Sunday. The Miami women have a clear goal in mind as they prepare for the final conference contest of the season.

Miami currently stands 15th in the ACC standings. With conference tournaments quickly approaching, the Hurricanes will look to remain in this position or better it to make the ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes are currently ahead of Pittsburgh, SMU and Wake Forest, who they beat in their last win.

The teams that sit below Miami also have one game remaining each, with Pittsburgh and Wake Forest set to face each other. The Cavinder twins and their Hurricanes teammates will aim to stay hot and secure a spot in the conference tournament when they take on the California Golden Bears next at Haas Pavilion on Sunday.

