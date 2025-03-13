WATCH: Hanna & Haley Cavinder turn heads in "cute" outfits as they head to dinner with grandparents

Hanna and Haley Cavinder made an "outfit of the night" video on Instagram where they showed off their for a dinner with their grandparents on Wednesday.

Hanna started the video by showing off the white crop top from clothing brand Revolve, which she paired with matching white shorts from the Super Down collection. She completed the look with a nude purse and matching wedge shoes.

Haley appeared next, wearing a blue-stripped crop top and matching trousers from the All The Way collection. Like her twin sister, she wore a pair of Revolve nude wedge shoes, which she called "super cute" and gold jewelry.

The twins revealed they were early for dinner with their grandparents.

"Outfit of the night," they captioned the video.

The Cavinder twins have ended their college baseball season with Miami Hurricanes missing the ACC Tournament. Haley led the Canes in scoring, ending with 2,592 career points, while Hanna led with assists after reaching 500 career assists this season. They began their careers at Fresno State.

Hanna & Haley Cavinder ready for life after basketball

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's season with the Miami Hurricanes did not end as well as they expected, but they are already settling well into life off the court. The Cavinder twins, known as trailblazers in NIL, are looking forward to capitalizing on their partnerships to promote their brands.

The twins want to own their own businesses, like their parents. Their dad, To Cavinder, is the founder and CEO of Southwest Elevator Company, while their mother, Katie Cavinder, is the company's vice president.

For Hanna, running a business is in their blood and they will capitalize on the opportunities NIL gave them.

"It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age," she said, according to ESPN. "Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity."

Haley, who recently announced her retirement from basketball, acknowledged that the twins love being busy and NIL set them up to be successful. She said that the goal was to continue to promote the Cavinder twins brand.

Meanwhile, the twins are well-known social media influencers and already founded their fitness app, Twogether which they promote to their millions of fans across their social media platforms.

