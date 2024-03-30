WATCH: Houston star Jamal Shead uses a scooter to move after suffering ankle injury during Sweet 16 game vs. Duke

The Houston Cougars, without guard Jamal Shead, have been eliminated from the 2024 NCAA Tournament after losing 54-51 in the Sweet 16 against the Duke Blue Devils. They were without starting senior guard Shead, who had suffered a right ankle injury late in the first half and was unable to return.

It was reported that he took X-rays while in the locker room but was seemingly unable to put much weight on the injured ankle. He was seen traveling around the locker room area on a scooter, with his right ankle elevated.

Shead sat on the bench during the second half in street clothes to support his teammates. Here's the video of the player using a scooter after going into the locker room:

It will be interesting to see if this is the final game of Jamal Shead's collegiate career, as he has one more year of eligibility, but he could declare for the NBA draft as well.

He ends the 2023-24 college basketball season shooting 41.1% from the floor, 30.9% from the 3-point line and 77.9% from the charity stripe. He also averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 0.5 blocks and 2.2 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.

What's next for Jamal Shead and the Houston Cougars after their Sweet 16 loss?

With the Houston Cougars eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, their offseason begins, and things may look a bit different going forward.

Damian Dunn has no more eligibility remaining, and there are six seniors on the Cougars team, so there may be some players who decide to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

For those complaining and wanting to get rid of coach Kelvin Sampson, he signed an extension through the 2026-27 season and is one of the highest-paid coaches in the country, with his son and former assistant coach being the coach-in-waiting to take over once he retires.

Outside of getting healthy, as guards Terrence Arcenaux and Ramon Walker Jr. suffered injuries, which cost them significant portions of the season, the only thing the program can do is attack the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There are some intriguing options, and with the additions of the incoming freshmen, they could try to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

