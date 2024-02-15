WATCH: Hungry Dan Hurley has "frustrating" reaction to UConn Huskies' half-time lead against DePaul

UConn Huskies men's basketball team secured their 13th consecutive victory after beating the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday night. Despite the lopsided 101-65 win at Wintrust Arena, coach Dan Hurley wasn't entirely satisfied.

Expressing frustration over a momentary lapse in performance, Hurley's remark encapsulated the team's unwavering standards. He commented:

"I didn't like what just happened there, to turn up the ball over there and give up for three. That's frustrating."

UConn showed strong play on the night. Alex Karaban scored the most with 21 points, while five teammates also scored at least 10 points each. Fresh player Jaylin Stewart scored a record 11 points, and Castle contributed 15 points and six assists.

Player Cam Spencer also helped, scoring 14 points, securing five rebounds, and achieving five assists. Overall, the team showed excellent shooting skills scoring 56.3% of their shots and 46.4% from three-point distance, giving DePaul a tough game.

The win extends UConn's Big East winning streak to 13 games, the longest for the conference in nearly 20 years. They also boast an impressive overall record of 23-2, solidifying their position as the top-ranked team in the nation.

Stellar defensive effort sets the tone for UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies defense is just as good as the offense. Their tough defense made it hard for DePaul to get their offense going, who ended up scoring only 65 points. Players like Donovan Clingan and Hassan Diarra stood out with the latter blocking five shots in the game.

After this game, Coach Dan Hurley's record stands at 50-20 in Big East matches. Coach Hurley tipped his hat to his team, complimenting everyone's efforts in the game.

"We had a lot of guys step up tonight. We got contributions from everyone, and that's what we need to be successful this season."

The Huskies beat DePaul 25-9 in turnovers. UConn marked 20-plus assists - the 10th time they have do so this season.

Clingan kept a perfect block record in all 20 games, blocking more than once in 15 games. UConn Huskies will now turn their attention for their next big game, which will be against fourth-ranked Marquette.

The big event will happen at the XL Center. It's a top-five clash and both teams will fight to be the best in the Big East.

