WATCH: Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark and Theo Von spotted in one frame at The Summit as star guard unlocks new NCAA women's all-time scoring record 

After shattering the NCAA women's basketball points record, Caitlin Clark celebrated in style. The monumental achievement called for big celebrations. But the Iowa guard kept things low-key.

In a video posted on Instagram, Clark is seen chilling at The Summit in Iowa City. However, it seemed like stand-up comedian and actor Theo Von was also in attendance. The original poster captioned the video with a simple:

"Just two [goat emoji] at summit"

Caitlin Clark entered the match-up against Michigan with expectations of surpassing Kelsey Plum's 3527 career points scored during her time with Washington. Fans thronged the Carver-Hawkeye Arena and bars around the city in support of Clark.

Theo Van also joined the fans in the stands along with Caleb Pressley and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White. Speaking about the record-breaking three-pointer, White shared:

"The one that break the record was crazy. I think she put up two feet beyond half-court, so for me to see it in person she's legit. She's the best. She's the goat."

"It's dope to see the support. It's a sold-out crowd. It's loud in here. I haven't been around in college atmosphere a lot since I've been in the league, so it's been fun," said White.

How did Caitlin Clark beat the record?

Caitlin Clark surpassed the record with a typical logo 3, something she is synonymous with. Post-game, she shared that she could not have done it any better.

"I don't know if you can really script it any better. Just to do it in this fashion, I'm very grateful. Very thankful to be surrounded by so many people that have been my foundation in everything I have done since I was a young little girl."

"You all knew I was going to shoot a logo 3 for the record, come on now."

Expand Tweet

No. 2 record holder Kelsey Plum took to social media to congratulate Caitlin Clark even before she beat her.

"Congratulations on the record, and really your entire season! I appreciate what you do for the game, much respect and love! See you at the next level, hopefully sooner than later"

Expand Tweet

The senior guard has been on a phenomenal run this season. She is even poised to take over the NCAA all-time scoring record as well. Currently, Pete Maravich occupies the top spot with 3667 points. Averaging 32.8 points, the 98-point difference seems possible. But only time will tell if she does it.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Caitlin Clark the NCAAW top-scorer? Exploring former Kansas guard Lynette Woodard's unofficial record