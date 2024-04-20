WATCH: Iowa star Gabbie Marshall shows off her funky moves with former Hawkeyes hooper Kate Martin

Former Iowa guards, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin showed off their dance skills in a video posted to Instagram. The duo pulled off some funky moves to Neon Guts by Lil Uzi Vert.

Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin attended the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday to support Iowa's Caitlin Clark. However, in a surprise to many, Kate Marin was selected 18th overall by the Las Vegas Aces.

The guard did not seem shocked by the call, which was later explained in a video by TikTok stars Aliyah Funschelle of Moolah Kicks, who filmed the video, and Coach Jackie J.

According to NYC-Based Sports Reporter Aliyah Funschelle, Martin was asked by the production crew to switch to the aisle seat before the draft call and a cameraman was strategically placed in front of her.

After the call, Martin was seen being escorted to the stage by a production crew member, meaning that everything was premeditated.

While in New York, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi accompanied Caitlin Clark on the stage during her appearance on Saturday Night Live. Fans pointed out how Clark always seemed to include her teammates in most of her activities, displaying their strong friendship.

Kate Martin's family erupts in joy after her draft call

A video shared on X showed Kate Martin's family watching the WNBA draft and shouting with joy when her name was called.

Her mother, Jill Martin, explained her joy in an interview with Alton Telegraph:

“I just felt happy for her. I wasn’t overly surprised. I was very happy for her. I know it was something that she wanted.”

The guard played for five years with the Hawkeyes and averaged 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.8 minutes of game time in her senior season. After never starting in a single game during her freshman year, Martin has started every game since.

She, along with Clark and Marshall, formed the core of Iowa as the three worked together to take their team to the title game twice.

Kate Martin graduated from Iowa University with a master's in Sports and Recreation Management. In 2022, she finished her bachelor's in Sports and Recreation Management, Student-Designed - Human Relations.

The guard's initial plans were to venture into coaching. Martin was even nominated by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association for the "So You Want To Be a Coach" program in February. With the draft, Martin will join the Aces for a training session on April 28 before the season opener against Phoenix Mercury on May 14.

