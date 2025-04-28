WATCH: Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach dons comfy fit as she spends adorable moments with her pet dog

Kylie Feuerbach is staying busy training her dog this offseason. On Monday, the Iowa star shared a video of her teaching her puppy Tobi how to stand on her Instagram story. Feuerbach donned a comfortable outfit, wearing white sweatpants and a pink sweater as she enjoyed the day at home.

Ad

Kylie Feuerbach shows herself training her dog on her Instagram story

This isn't the first time that the Hawkeyes' guard has featured her puppy on social media. Tobi came along for the postseason ride when Iowa played in the Big Ten Tournament, and she documented the occasion on TikTok.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously Tobi had to come to the big ten tourney!! Ignore his side eye at the end🥰🥰," Feuerbach's TikTok caption read.

Ad

Kylie Feuerbach to return to Iowa for final season of eligibility

Kylie Feuerbach has one more year of college eligibility left and will spend it with the Hawkeyes. Feuerbach played four seasons at Iowa after starting her college career at Iowa State. With an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a medical redshirt for a torn ACL in the 2022-23 season, she can return for a sixth season.

Ad

Ahead of Iowa's first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Feuerbach opened up about her plans for next season.

“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said. “I would be dumb to not use my last year."

Syndication: The Oklahoman - Source: Imagn

After the Hawkeyes' season came to an end with a Round of 32 loss to Oklahoma, Feuerbach officially announced her intent to return to Iowa for the 2025-26 season.

Ad

“I wanted to play this year out [before announcing],” Feuerbach said. “I didn’t feel like I was finished. There are still some things I have to prove.”

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

This past season, Feuerbach emerged as a starter for the Hawkeys and started in all 34 games for the team. She had a standout season, recording career-highs in points (6.7 ppg), assists (2.3) and steals (1.3). The 6-foot-0 guard also saw improvement in her shooting from both the field and beyond the arc.

Kylie Feuerbach is coming off of her best season yet and aims to hone her skill set further in a sixth and final season at Iowa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here