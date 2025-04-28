WATCH: Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach dons comfy fit as she spends adorable moments with her pet dog

Kylie Feuerbach is staying busy training her dog this offseason. On Monday, the Iowa star shared a video of her teaching her puppy Tobi how to stand on her Instagram story. Feuerbach donned a comfortable outfit, wearing white sweatpants and a pink sweater as she enjoyed the day at home.
This isn't the first time that the Hawkeyes' guard has featured her puppy on social media. Tobi came along for the postseason ride when Iowa played in the Big Ten Tournament, and she documented the occasion on TikTok.
"Obviously Tobi had to come to the big ten tourney!! Ignore his side eye at the end🥰🥰," Feuerbach's TikTok caption read.
Kylie Feuerbach to return to Iowa for final season of eligibility
Kylie Feuerbach has one more year of college eligibility left and will spend it with the Hawkeyes. Feuerbach played four seasons at Iowa after starting her college career at Iowa State. With an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a medical redshirt for a torn ACL in the 2022-23 season, she can return for a sixth season.
Ahead of Iowa's first-round game in the NCAA Tournament, Feuerbach opened up about her plans for next season.
“There’s a lot left for me,” Feuerbach said. “I would be dumb to not use my last year."
After the Hawkeyes' season came to an end with a Round of 32 loss to Oklahoma, Feuerbach officially announced her intent to return to Iowa for the 2025-26 season.
“I wanted to play this year out [before announcing],” Feuerbach said. “I didn’t feel like I was finished. There are still some things I have to prove.”
This past season, Feuerbach emerged as a starter for the Hawkeys and started in all 34 games for the team. She had a standout season, recording career-highs in points (6.7 ppg), assists (2.3) and steals (1.3). The 6-foot-0 guard also saw improvement in her shooting from both the field and beyond the arc.
Kylie Feuerbach is coming off of her best season yet and aims to hone her skill set further in a sixth and final season at Iowa.
