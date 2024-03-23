WATCH: Iowa State locker room had perfect welcome for Audi Crooks after incredible 40-point performance in her NCAA tournament debut

Audi Crooks made a stellar debut in her March Madness journey. The Iowa State Cyclones center saved them a spot in the NCAA Tournament, leading their team to a second-largest comeback victory in the tournament.

The 6-foot-3 freshman led the way to the No. 7 seed Cyclones, who've been trailing behind No. 10 seed Maryland in a 20-point deficit at Maples Pavilion, California. She dropped 40 points—her career high with 12 rebounds, leading them to the victory with a final score of 93-86.

Audi Crooks had an insane celebration as her teammates gave her a wild reception in the locker room. The video clip of their celebrations was posted by the official X handle of NCAA March Madness.

Crooks is the fourth player in the program's history to score 40 points, while shooting 18-for-20 from the field. According to ESPN, she is the first player in 25 years to drop 40 points with a shooting percentage of 90% in her NCAA debut.

In the post-game interview, Crooks gave an emotional interview, expressing gratitude.

"I'm just grateful, I can't say thank you enough to the people that I'm surrounded by," Audi Crooks said via ESPN. When you're surrounded by people that you love, that care about you, that trust you as much as they do getting you the ball, that speaks volumes to how we play as a unit."

Crooks tied Brittney Griner (40, 2011) for the most points by a Big 12 player. She is also the first freshman in the program to be honored by AP-All America, as she earned a place in the honorable mention this week. She is leading her team with an average of 18.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Audi Crooks: The freshman who garnered attention overnight

Audi Crooks earned praise from Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston for her scintillating night of 40 points. She dedicated a tweet to the freshman, as she wrote:

"This tweet is simply an Audi Crooks appreciation tweet pure dominance this game"

Basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo also shared her praise for the Cyclone star and said:

"I fell in love with @AudiCrooksgame when I called @CycloneWBBv @IowaWBBin December. The freshman has a career-high in points in her first NCAA tournament game."

Audi Crooks' journey with Iowa State had been difficult at the beginning, as she waited until Game 5 to enter the starting five. Crooks has double digits in every game she played as a starter, with eight double-doubles in her resume.

