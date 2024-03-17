WATCH: Julius Rollins' shocking intentional foul with 1 point lead results in Kent State's MAC Tournament exit

It seemed like the night would end in Kent State's favor in the final seconds of the MAC Tournament title game against the Akron Zips. However, the result flipped because of a foul from sophomore guard Julius Rollins.

At 0:08 seconds, Cli'Ron Hornbeak made a 2-point tip shot, bringing the score to 61-60. But it seems like Rollins did not know that his team had the lead as he went in for a possession while the rest of his team ran back on defense.

The whistle blew and Julius Rollins received a foul, sending Akron's Greg Tribble to the free throw line. As Tribble made both shots, the Zips closed the game 62-61.

The foul changed the energy of the entire Kent State bench as a red-faced Rob Senderoff, the coach, was seen holding his head in his hands in shock.

With this loss, the Golden Flashes lost the conference's only spot in the Big Dance and Akron will be making its second appearance in three seasons.

In a talk with the media post-game, coach Senderoff addressed the moment and said:

“What a great game, but what a horrible, tough way to lose. As I told the team, I should have called a timeout. I don’t blame Julius. There’s 100 plays in the game and that was just one of them.”

Akron takes the title home after a tough win over Kent State

The Golden Flashes tipped off the game with a 7-3 lead. After a bit of back and forth, Kent State once again gained the 22-15 lead but was trailing 34-29 at halftime.

Kent State v Indiana

Akron grabbed the lead at two different times in the second half before the costly mistake by Rollins tipped the scales in the Zips' favor.

Ali Ali scored 18 points and five rebounds, while Nate Johnson added another 11 points. MAC's Player of the Year, Enrique Freeman, bucketed 17 points and took nine rebounds for Akron. He was also named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Kent State was led by VonCameron Davis, who scored 21 points and six rebounds and Jalen Sullinger had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Akron took the upper hand in the longtime rivalry with Kent State that is even spreading across other sports.

What did you think of Julius Rollins' gaffe? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: MAC March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams