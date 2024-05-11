WATCH: Kiki Rice once surprised the UCLA squad with signature Jordans using her NIL money

Kiki Rice was a mainstay for the UCLA Bruins women's basketball squad before her elevation to the WNBA. She had signed an NIL deal with Jordan brand back in 2022. Using the NIL money, she went on to surprise her UCLA teammates with signature shoes from the brand.

Rice is one of the athletes featuring in the ESPN+ original documentary series ‘Full Court Press.' It also features newly drafted WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso, documenting their journey in their final college basketball seasons. In one of the sequences, Rice is shown gifting her teammates signature Jordans.

Here is the clip of Kiki Rice’s gesture as shared by ESPNW through their Instagram account.

“Kiki Rice is maximizing her NIL potential,” the caption for the post read.

The video showed the whole Bruins women's basketball squad counting down from three before opening up the boxes in front of them. Upon seeing the content in the box, almost everyone started shouting in excitement. The squad then lifted their star player in the air while shouting her name.

Rice said that the opportunities that Los Angeles offered in terms of the market were very different from any smaller town she would have chosen to go to. That is the biggest consideration for anyone in the current NIL era.

The four-part series premiers on Saturday on ABC and ESPN+. While the first two episodes will be available on Saturday itself, the last two will drop on Sunday at 1 PM ET.

Kiki Rice at the ‘Full Court Press' premiere with Caitlin Clark

Kiki Rice was seen at the ‘Full Court Press' premiere along with Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso. She chose to wear a trendy outfit for the event, going with an electric blue jacket with black cargo pants and a white tank top. She also chose to wear a necklace shaped like a huge steel chain that was prominent when she posed with the other two stars at the premiere.

The trio was snapped with NFL legend and Omaha Productions founder Peyton Manning.

Clark went with tried and tested Prada, like she had at the WNBA draft. The former Iowa star chose a white tank top with oversized pants and a beige jacket. Cardoso chose an elegant red one-shoulder dress. The fashionable stars will be seen in the WNBA now with the preseason already underway. It remains to be seen if their stardom at the college level continues professionally.