WATCH: ‘King’ LeBron James sends new kicks to former high school coach’s Duquesne team ahead of March Madness - “Yessir. Best of luck guys”

The Duquesne Dukes team, led by coach Keith Dambrot, got a special care package, thanks to Coach's ties with one LeBron James. Having been coached by Dambrot during his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary, LeBron still holds Keith in high regard.

When Duquesne won the conference tournament to qualify for a spot in the First Four of the NCAA Division I basketball tournament, LeBron was quick to wish the team on social media.

His love affair with the team continued ahead of their scheduled match against the BYU Cougars, as the team received custom sneakers from the King - the Nike LeBron 21 Grey and Blue Hues.

The Duquesne Basketball shared the video of the team receiving the gifts, alongside the caption, "Appreciate it King".

James replied:

"Yessir!! Best of luck guys!!"

LeBron James credits his coaches for his basketball IQ

Often regarded as one of the best passers of all time, LeBron James is well-known for his basketball IQ. Whether it be opposing players like Draymond Green, all-time coaches like Gregg Popovich, or even media members like Stephen A. Smith, James is usually described as a 'basketball savant.'

In his new podcast alongside JJ Redick, Mind The Game, LeBron broke down the reason behind that. Describing it as part-innate ability and part learning the game, the biggest credit, according to LBJ, went to his coaches.

"I come from, I believe great coaching, you know? From my little league coach, Frank Walker Sr., to my at the time AAU coach, Coach Drew Joyce, to my high school coach, who was a former college coach, Coach Dambrot, and then my AAU coach took over when Coach Dambrot went back to college basketball. I'm thinking to myself, I'm like, I was taught the game the right way."

It was his coaches that described the innate ability part of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. As he recalls,

"One thing that those coaches always told me. They told me that I had an uncanny ability to process information faster than anyone they'd ever seen."

All these years later, James remembers those coaches and their lessons very well. Those teachings have allowed him to excel at the highest level, as he comes close to finishing the best Year 21 season for any player in NBA history, with the most points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, on elite efficiency (over 50% FG and 40% 3-point FG).