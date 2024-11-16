WATCH: Kiyan Anthony’s mom La La Anthony dresses up in a pink number for Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ movie premiere

Vogue invited Kiyan Anthony's mother La La Anthony to the movie premiere of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Wicked’ on Friday. The actress was decked out in a pink halter neck floor-length dress by the French designer, ALAÏA.

La La shared a video on Instagram showing off her dress and thanking the hairstylist Dionte Gray.

"One thing Dionte aka @arrogant_tae123 is gonna do is make me blonde 👱🏽‍♀️✨LOVE!!!," she wrote in the caption.

She also shared pictures from the red carpet on social media, revealing that her father, Samuel Vazquez, was her date for the night.

"Wicked premiere last night with my dad 🧙🏽incredible movie…incredible performances by @arianagrande & my girl @cynthiaerivo…A MUST SEE! Thank you @voguemagazine for an amazing night out! 🪄"

La La Anthony's acting credits include Starz shows 'Power' and 'BMF' along with the Showtime drama, “The Chi”.

In August, Anthony announced that her best-selling book, “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness,” will be turned into a television series, 'Group Chat'. The project is still in development and will be produced by Kim Kardashian and 20th Television. The series will stream on Hulu.

La La Anthony reacts to son Kiyan Anthony's college decision

Kiyan Anthony is a senior at Long Island Lutheran High School in New York. The shooting guard made his college decision on Friday on the season opener of his father, Carmelo Anthony's podcast, '7PM in Brooklyn'.

La La Anthony shared the video of Kiyan announcing the Syracuse Orange as his final choice on Instagram and wrote:

"What a night!!! SYRACUSE!!!🍊🍊I’m so proud of @kiyananthony on making his college decision…my baby is going to college 🥹Let the journey continue!!!"

With his choice, Kiyan Anthony will follow in the footsteps of Carmelo, who spent one season with the Orange and led them to a NCAA championship in 2003. Commenting on his final decision, Kiyan said:

"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Anthony said (via ESPN). "From Day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family.

"My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."

Kiyan Anthony is ranked No. 32 by ESPN and is the top recruit in New York. He averaged 19.6 points in the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

