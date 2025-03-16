WATCH: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony stuns in all-white while lip-syncing to Nicki Minaj on a drive

Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, shared a video of her flexing her rapping skills via her Instagram story on Saturday. The TV actress reposted a story from her stylist Brandonn where the two were in a car singing along to DJ Khaled's Do You Mind featuring Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future and Rick Ross.

La La opted for a simple monochrome with white pants, full-zip hoodie and a T-shirt. In the video she rapped the line "Yo, he ain′t messing with no average chick, pop, pop/ He got Nicki, he know that he hit the jackpot." Instead of Nicki, the actress replaced it with her name.

Kiyan Anthony is playing his final high school year at Long Island Lutheran in New York and is set to move to Syracuse this fall.

La La Anthony shares her thoughts on Kiyan Anthony moving away for college

Kiyan Anthony is a No. 34 ranked prospect in the country and is No. 1 in New York. With his decision to play for the Orange, the guard is following in the footsteps of his father, Carmelo Anthony, who spent one season with the team, leading them to a national championship in 2003.

Commenting on her son's choice of school and his moving out, La La Anthony said:

"I love that he’s going to Syracuse. It was an amazing choice. Obviously he wants to bring his talents there and do amazing things there. As a mom, it’s never easy when it is getting closer and closer to your kid leaving.

"I’m having a hard time with it. It seems like the years went by so quick and it’s right here. But I’m also very excited for him to embark on this next part of his journey and get out there and do amazing things as a college student, as a basketball player. He has my full support. I’ll be OK. I’ll visit a lot."

Just as she has been consistent in attending his games in the past few years, La La plans on continuing it.

"We’ve talked about it. I’m not going to live there. I’m not going to move there, but I will be there quite often. We live in New York (City) now, so it’s easy to get there. It’s not that far. It’s such an exciting time.

"I want to be at the games, I want to support him. I want to be part of the energy and excitement of Syracuse. We’re all super excited."

Kiyan Anthony is wrapping up his final months in high school before beginning his practice at Syracuse this summer.

