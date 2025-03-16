Watch: Kon Knueppel's parents visibly emotional as Duke star wins ACC Tournament MVP

Kon Knueppel's parents Kon Sr and Chari Knueppel could not contain their emotions as they watched their son win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament MVP award on Saturday.

The Duke freshman guard chipped in with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the Blue Devils' 73-62 win over Louisville in the tournament championship game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Wayne Bumpass, a photographer for 247Sports, posted the video of Kneuppel's parents being visibly emotional on X (formerly Twitter).

After Knueppel was announced as the tournament MVP, the camera panned to his parents, who were overcome with joy and pride, as his mom, Chari, shed tears in the stands.

Both Kon Sr and Chari were standout basketball players during their college careers. His father played at Wisconsin Lutheran College and his mother is a top scorer at Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Duke, missing injured star player Cooper Flagg, did not need to worry as Kon Knueppel stepped up and led the team to victory.

He came into the tournament averaging 13.7 points per game and elevated his play at the right time. Over the course of three games, he averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field.

Kon Knueppel strives for NCAA championship following remarkable success

After guiding the Duke Blue Devils to their 28th ACC Tournament championship, Kon Knueppel now sets his sights on bringing home the NCAA championship.

For the first time in two decades, Duke won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles. The last time Duke achieved this feat was in 2005-06 under Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Knueppel, a key cog in Duke's success this season, had this to say after the game, per @BlueDevils on X:

"Two down, one to go."

The Blue Devils are projected to be a top overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, thanks to their 31-3 record (19-1 ACC). They are the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and are ranked No. 1 in the latest NET rankings as well.

They are primed to make a deep run in March Madness and compete for their sixth national championship. However, Cooper Flagg's injury will certainly be a concern as the team heads into the Big Dance.

"I think it's trending in a great way where Cooper will be ready to go right away in the NCAA Tournament," Duke coach Jon Scheyer gave a positive update on Flagg's status.

With Kon Knueppel's continued ascent and the potential return of Flagg, the Blue Devils appear well-positioned to clinch their first national championship since 2015.

