"Everybody has a changed role": Insider Jay Bilas makes his feelings known on Cooper Flagg's injury shaking up Duke's gameplan 

Hoops analyst Jay Bilas expressed his opinions on the impact of Cooper Flagg’s injury on Duke’s squad. Flagg was ruled out of the ACC final after suffering a sprained ankle in Thursday’s 78-70 win against Georgia Tech.

On 'College GameDay' on X, at the ACC final game between No. 1-ranked Duke and No. 2-ranked Louisville on Saturday, Bilas explained the changes that the Blue Devils squad would have to undergo.

“Oftentimes when a team is missing its best player, as Duke is missing Cooper Flagg," Bilas said. “That means everybody has a changed role and how they’re going to handle that and mesh that together.”

Cooper Flagg has impressed with Duke and has led the program in all categories, averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. Bilas offered his thoughts on the possible outcomes that the Blue Devils may encounter in Flagg’s absence as they continue their postseason push.

“Usually the first game without him (Cooper Flagg), that’s your best game,” Bilas said. “Then as you go on, it becomes a little more pronounced."

Bilas was quick to express his opinions on the other members of the Blue Devils roster, explaining how Cooper Flagg’s absence could create an opportunity for other players.

“I think Duke’s got a character,” Bilas said. “Where some of these players that have played roles next to Cooper Flagg can burst out of these roles and are capable of more."

Just behind Cooper Flagg on Duke’s scoring chart is Kon Knueppel, who has averaged 14.2 points, shooting 47.1% this season.

Tyrese Proctor rounds up the list of three players who have averaged double-figure points for Duke this season with 11.8, shooting 43.1%. Another player who could step up in Flagg’s absence is Sion James, who has shot 53.6% in 25.1 averaged minutes in 33 games.

Basketball analyst believes Cooper Flagg can still bounce back this season

Hoops analyst Seth Greenberg has expressed his thoughts on Cooper Flagg’s injury. Flagg is said to be one of the most anticipated NBA prospects and is set to miss the ACC final because of an ankle sprain.

Greenberg hit out at the rumors that Flagg should skip the rest of the ACC and NCAA Tournaments to preserve his draft stock.

"That's not the way the kid is wired," Greenberg said. "You want to leave a legacy, you want to be one of the greatest players in the history of Duke. This isn’t football, you have to hang that banner."

Flagg’s impressive performances have increased his chances of being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Greenberg was quick to change the notion that the injury would cause long-term consequences to Flagg's career.

"He started the season as a 17-year-old,” Greenberg said. “He's living his dream right now. This is what he wanted, and this is the journey he has taken. It’s not a career-ending injury, it’s an injury and he would deal with it."

The Duke Blue Devils are aiming to secure a sixth national title and are hoping for the swift recovery of Cooper Flagg in time for a deep postseason run.

