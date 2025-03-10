Cooper Flagg draws surprise comparisons to Michael Jordan's $20,000,000 ex-teammate and Jayson Tatum as analyst praises his all-round skill set

Many believe Duke star Cooper Flagg is the ultimate prize at the 2025 NBA draft. On Monday, analyst Seth Greenberg was asked to compare the college star to other greats in basketball.

Greenberg did not hesitate to compare the young prospect to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. He also mentioned former NBA player Grant Hill as one of the celebrities to whom Flagg may be likened. Finally, he mentioned Scottie Pippen, a former teammate of Michael Jordan.

Greenberg said he sees a bit of Pippen, who's worth $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, in Flagg because of his playmaking.

"He's got a little Jayson Tatum in his game, he's got a little Grant Hill in his game, he's got a little Scottie Pippen in his game," Greenberg said.

The analyst went on to praise the young star for his on-court skills.

"You're talking about a 6-foot-9 that could run your offense through. You're talking about a 6-foot-9 that could defend multiple positions. You're talking about a 6-foot-9 guy that has a ridiculously high basketball IQ. We're talking about a 6-foot-9 guy that's 18 years old and just scratching the surface."

Greenberg credited the basketball IQ of Flagg, which separates him from the rest of the other young prospects. This season, the forward has led Duke to a 28-3 record, averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Defensively, Flagg has been outstanding with his 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals. He's also shot well on the floor, making 49.4% from the field and 37.7% of his 3-pointers.

A former NBA star doesn't want Cooper Flagg to end up with the Spurs

Several teams are focused on tanking in the 2024-25 NBA season to capture the top pick of the draft, Cooper Flagg. One of the teams that could acquire Flagg is the San Antonio Spurs. While they don't have the biggest chance, there's still a possibility they could land the promising player.

Former NBA star Jeff Teague, on the other hand, isn't a fan of the Spurs getting Flagg. That would lead him to get paired up with All-Star center Victor Wembanyama.

"They need Cooper Flagg in a different market. Y'all already got Wemby. Nah, turn it up. Utah's getting Cooper Flagg," he said (2:12). "Wemby is Spurs. Pelicans got Zion. Jazz, they got nothing. They going to put him in Utah."

According to Tankathon, the Washington Wizards could get the top pick as they have a 14% chance of landing Flagg. Additionally, the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets also have a 14% chance.

