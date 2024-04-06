WATCH: Kristin Juszczyk dazzles in custom Caitlin Clark-themed jacket with 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk ahead of Final Four matchup vs. UConn 

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin flaunted their support for Caitlin Clark ahead of Iowa's Final Four clash against the No. 3 seeded UConn Huskies (33-5) on Friday.

In February, Kristin signed a deal with the NFL to use its logos on her clothing designs. It appears that she also has a soft spot for basketball stars, especially Iowa superstar Clark.

On Friday, Kristin uploaded an Instagram reel in which she was wearing a newly designed Clark-themed white jacket, designed specifically for the Final Four. The jacket featured Clark shooting and also had an iconic message on the front, which read:

"This was never a long shot"

Kristin also dragged her husband Kyle into the video, and the 49ers star was seen wearing a customized Clark-themed black, white and gold vest.

Kristin sent Clark a customized custom-made vest after she broke the NCAA scoring record in March against Ohio State. The vest stitching read "NCAA women's scoring leader" and "all-time Iowa leader in: points, assists, 3PM, FGM."

Caitlin Clark will want to lead Iowa to another national championship finale

Caitlin Clark is in her senior year with the top-seeded Iowa (33-4) and will want to leave with a flourish. She has been instrumental in leading the Hawkeyes to the Final Four and the team is one win away from playing in another national championship game.

Iowa lost to the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Tournament finale last season. However, Lisa Bluder's team got its revenge over LSU by taking down Angel Reese and her team in the Elite Eight this season.

Now, only the UConn Huskies stand between Iowa reaching back-to-back national championship finals.

How to watch Iowa vs. UConn live? TV schedule and live stream details for Final Four showdown

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark

The UConn vs. Iowa Final Four clash will be telecast live on ESPN. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.