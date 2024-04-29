WATCH: LSU HC Kim Mulkey's latest weapon Shayeann Day-Wilson shows of ball skills during practice

LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey lost Angel Reese to the WNBA draft this year. Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky as the seventh overall pick. 'Bayou Barbie' transferred from Maryland to LSU in 2020 and led the program to a national title in the 2023 season.

However, despite remaining relatively quiet during the transfer window, Kim Mulkey recruited a few key transfer players, including former Miami Hurricanes guard Shayeann Day Wilson.

In a recent video posted on social media, we see Shayeann Day-Wilson showcase her hooping skills while performing drills while gearing up for her debut season with the Tigers.

You can watch Wilson's video clip down below:

Shayeann Day-Wilson began her collegiate journey with the Duke Blue Devils in 2021. During her freshman season, Wilson was named the ACC Freshman of the Year by the conference's coaches for her incredible performance. She averaged 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game in her debut collegiate campaign.

Shayeann left Duke after two seasons to play for Miami in 2023–24. She averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She will join Kim Mulkey's team for the upcoming season.

Apart from Shayeann, the LSU Tigers also managed to bring in Kailyn Gilbert from Arizona and Mjracle Sheppard from the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Kim Mulkey is excited to work with newly recruited players in the program

Following the arrival of Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard, the addition of these three new players will help bolster the roster's strength and perform as a crucial factor in them continuing to be contenders for the national title.

"We could not be more excited to add Shayeann, Kailyn and Mjracle to the LSU family," Mulkey said. "The three of them will add a combination of experience and depth on the perimeter for us and will bolster our roster to continue to compete at an elite level." Mulkey said.

Following last season's Elite Eight loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, can Mulkey lead the Tigers to another national championship this upcoming season?