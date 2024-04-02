WATCH: LSU's Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey share heartwarming moment with $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark after epic showdown vs. Iowa

The top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes beat third-seeded LSU 94-87 in Monday night`s Elite Eight double-header, behind Caitlin Clark`s 41 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists. But while fans may have wanted a bit of animosity from the rivals, Tigers star Angel Reese and head coach Kim Mulkey had nothing but love for Clark after the game.

The three women caught up with each other postgame on the sidelines, with their moments captured in two separate videos posted on X (formerly Twitter). First off, women`s hoops journalist Talia Goodman caught a glimpse of Mulkey giving Clark a warm congratulatory hug:

Syracuse assistant professor Dr. Lindsey Darvin posted a video of Angel Reese doing the same:

A number of fans felt good about the interactions, while others were quick to point out that Caitlin Clark finally had her comeback after last year`s defeat in the national championship game.

Either way, Iowa is now back in the Final Four for the second straight year, and for only the third time ever in program history. Their $3.1 million (per On3) NIL-valued superstar finished with yet another generational offensive performance, with 41 points, nine 3-pointers to break yet another NCAA all-time record: that of the most career 3-pointers made in Women`s March Madness history (via USA Today).

LSU`s Angel Reese finished with 17 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks. However, she fouled out with just over a minute and a half left to play in the game on a drive to the basket, which was ruled a charge instead of a potential and-one.

What`s next for Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey, and LSU?

For LSU`s head coach and biggest star, the program's future is in delicate balance. There's a chance that Angel Reese might declare for the WNBA Draft soon or decide to return to Baton Rouge in lieu of her goal to win another championship for the Tigers.

The junior forward out of Baltimore has delayed her decision to either go pro or opt into her final year of eligibility. But when asked about the reason, she made it clear that it wouldn't be influenced by money (via The Mirror).

Here`s what she had to say:

"For me, I've honestly learned that regardless I'm going to be able to make money staying or going. Understanding that my brand has been built, where I know that more than being in college is something I can do."

Angel Reese continues:

"The deals are going to follow me if I leave or stay. I've built that relationship with a lot of these brands. I don't just have brands that are in college, I have brands that are long-term deals that are just past college and I think that's the difference."

The Iowa Hawkeyes will next face the winner of USC vs. UConn in the Final Four.