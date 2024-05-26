WATCH: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson reveals her top 5 scorers list ft. Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson appeared as a guest on Ian Jackson's Captain Jack Podcast on May 22. Among other things, Johnson discussed her love for basketball.

The 20-year-old basketball sensation, who is also a rapper, shared her top-five list of scorers, which features some of the most iconic names in basketball history.

"Kyrie, I'm gonna go Arike, LeBron, Kobe, of course. Let's go Candace Parker, too, " Johnson said. "LeBron's my favorite player, so I'm biased. And Kyrie Irving is like a painter with the rock."

However, co-host Ian said that Kevin Durant and Michael Jordan were better scorers compared to Kyrie Irving. Johnson then agreed with Ian, leading her to reconsider the list.

"I forgot about KD. I would have to rearrange my list. But that's it for now."

Moreover, Flau'jae mentioned that both basketball and music have played important roles in her life, with basketball being a lifelong passion cultivated from her early years.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, Johnson began her basketball journey playing for Sprayberry High School in Marietta. She departed as the highest scorer in her school's history, and in honor of her legacy, Sprayberry retired her jersey number.

Johnson committed to Louisiana State University in 2022 to play for the LSU Tigers. In her first season, her team clinched their first NCAA Championship, with her contributing an average of 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Flau'jae Johnson acknowledges the immense pressure on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark playing against Flau'jae Johnson in a 2024 NCAA game

Johnson praised former Iowa star Caitlin Clark's skills, noting that she lives up to her reputation as an exceptional player. When Johnson was asked about Clark, she said:

"Caitlin is tough. She is as good as advertised."

Johnson mentioned that she recognized the tremendous pressure Clark faces, comparing it to the high expectations placed on top athletes like LeBron James when transitioning to professional leagues.

Even with the immense pressure Clark is under, Flau’jae believes in her capability to handle difficult situations by remaining dedicated to her development and not allowing outside pressures to impact her performance.

The Indiana Fever picked Clark as the 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Although she managed to score 20-plus points in three of her first five games, including 20 points on her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun, her team lost all five games. This has added to the pressure on her shoulders.