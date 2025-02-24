WATCH: LSU's Mikaylah Williams douse head coach Kim Mulkey in cold water after her 750th coaching win

Kim Mulkey reached her 750th coaching win after No. 7 LSU came back to beat then-No. 14 Kentucky 65-58 on the road Sunday. The Lady Tigers were led in by Mikaylah Williams' 24 points.

Following the win, Williams and her teammates greeted Mulkey with cold water inside the locker room, which she called "a blessing." The moment was shared in a video on LSU's Instagram page.

"Win No. 750 for Kim Mulkey was one to remember 🍿," the video was captioned.

Afterward, Mulkey addressed the room, expressing her pride in the players:

"I'm proud of you because you had to go do it," Mulkey said. "It wasn't anything I drew up. ... I thought our bench was outstanding. I know they don't think they were, but they were. They think they gotta score. ... No, you don't, no, you don't. You go out there and defend. I'm proud of y'all."

What Kim Mulkey said about Mikaylah Williams after LSU's comeback win over Kentucky

LSU women's basketball made a slow start to the game, allowing No. 14 Kentucky to build a 16-point lead with under three minutes left in the second quarter. The Wildcats also maintained a 12-point lead at halftime.

However, Mikaylah Williams rose to the occasion for the Lady Tigers, scoring 15 of her 24 points in the second half. LSU coach Kim Mulkey believes the sophomore, whom she described as a "forgotten player," should be given more visibility considering her contributions to the team.

"Why is she not in them being talked about as one of the best sophomores in the country?" Mulkey said. "You saw today how much we rely on her and how good she is. People need to start talking about her in the same breath they talk about Flau'Jae and Aneesah Morrow. Those are our three that have really done this all year.

"In the last month, I've kept it in her hands a lot more at the point when I would get frustrated with our point guard play. She can play all positions on the floor at her size, and when we go small, she and Morrow are in there together."

LSU came back stronger in the second half after a few defensive changes were made. The Lady Tigers shot 47.6% in the frame and forced five turnovers, taking the lead in the third quarter.

Kentucky retook the lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but William nailed a dagger triple. LSU went ahead to score six more points to seal the win and secure a top-four seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Up next, LSU is on the road to face Alabama on Thursday.

