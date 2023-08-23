Watch: LSU star Angel Reese shares hilarious "nightly routine" with BF Cam'Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher, the college basketball couple, have been having quite a lot of fun lately. The two frequently share pictures, as well as videos, on their social media handles. Recently, the couple went on a trip to Jamaica, their first vacation together. Reese and Fletcher have been dating for over six months now.

Reese's latest TikTok post features the two dancing in their bathroom before bed. Like her other TikTok videos, this post offers a glimpse into her personal life. Every one of her videos goes viral.

It's been quite a summer for Reese, with every month seemingly being more surprising than the last. This week has also been huge for Reese. The 21-year-old donated to her former high school. Not only that, but Reese is finally back on the LSU campus.

Angel Reese is now a senior

After three incredible seasons, Reese will now ball as a senior. Angel Reese played her first two seasons for Maryland. Then, she transferred to Iowa. In her first season with the Tigers, Reese led the team to their first national title. Now coming in as a senior, Reese will have yet another shot at the championship, being the top player in women's college basketball.

LSU v Iowa

With her off-court personality at its highest, Reese has a lot of fans anticipating her final college basketball season, and soon her WNBA draft. Angel Reese is one of the most-hyped prospects, alongside Caitlin Clark, for next year's draft. While the two faced off in the national finals previously, the 2023-24 season is much awaited, as their rivalry continues.

Until then, the athletes will look to prepare for the final showdown. Clark and the Hawkeyes completed their Foreign Tour, which was a convincing pre-season warmup for the team. On the other hand, Reese and the Tigers will be playing at the Cayman Islands Classic, facing Niagara and Virginia.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how far Angel leads the Tigers this season. Fans have been hoping for a rematch between the Tigers and the Hawkeyes. Though the chances are slim to see both face off in the tournament, it is definitely a possibility. The Tigers' first game of the upcoming season is scheduled for November 18th against the Louisiana Lady Lions.