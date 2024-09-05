WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson gets ready for 'The Money Game' world premiere 

A Prime Video exclusive documentary 'The Money Game' featuring LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson arrives on the streaming platform on September 10th. The show had a world premiere on Wednesday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Johnson shared a video from the premiere on her Instagram story, showcasing the cheerleaders performing and the crowd's applause for the series debut.

'The Money Game', whose first trailer was released a month ago in August, will be a six-part miniseries that will follow four Tigers athletes. Current WNBA rookie Angel Reese, gymnast Livvy Dunne and NFL quarterback Jayden Daniels, along with Flau'jae Johnson. This Amazon Prime show will portray their NIL journey.

Besides, Johnson also reposted a clip from journalist Chelsea Brasted's Instagram story. Livvy Dunne, Trace Young, Flau'jae and Alia Armstrong lined up for a premiere photo.

The series primarily focuses on the events during the 2023–24 sports season. All four athletes have succeeded both on and off the field.

Flau'jae Johnson and Angel Reese were key players when LSU won the national championship. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy and Dunne helped the Tigers' gymnastics team win their first national championship last spring.

Aside from their career success, they also put their mark on the NIL space. Dunne, a fifth-year senior, is the highest valued female athlete, per On3, with a valuation of $3.9 million. Johnson sits third on the list behind Dunne and Paige Bueckers.

Flau'jae Johnson has a message for young athletes

As an emerging basketball talent, LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson knows a thing or two about the pressures and challenges that come with being a student athlete.

Last week, Johnson sat with high school baller Jerzy Robinson on her podcast and shared valuable advice with her.

"All of my hoopers, like, don't let a coach kill your confidence. I think that is the #1 rule. You see it all the time, a player on TikTok crying, talking about, 'Coach killed my confidence'. You go to a coach and they'll kill your whole plan. But that's my #1 thing that I tell freshmen, 'you stay confident'," Flau'jae said.

"No matter what practice go wrong, no matter what coach say, you gotta stay confident in you. Because at the end of the day, coach ain't running between these lines. It's you," she added.

Flau'jae Johnson will enter her junior year at LSU this coming season. In addition to basketball, she is also active in the music industry, with her debut EP, "Best of Both Worlds," that premiered in June.

