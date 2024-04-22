WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's warm interaction with kid at The Athlete's Foot grand opening

Flau'Jae Johnson recently attended the grand opening of the athletics lifestyle brand The Athlete's Foot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. During her visit as the brand ambassador of the store, the guard had a warm interaction with a fan.

Female basketball players are undoubtedly having an impact on young children. In this case: a kid, wearing a white t-shirt with LSU on it, was overcome with tears as she and Johnson spoke to each other, the former kindly signing a poster for her. The brand reached out to us to confirm about the kid, who happens to be a girl, feeling elated after the Johnson interaction.

Here is the video:

On April 2, 2024, athletic streetwear brand, The Athlete's Foot announced Johnson as their brand ambassador through a NIL deal in a press release. The contract is set until the end of the year.

The brand with well over 500 stores in the nation, is partnering with Johnson in community engagements and various content creation projects.

Flau'Jae Johnson reveals her thoughts on Angel Reese's draft to Chicago Sky

During an appearance on NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart and Plastic Cup Boys, Flau'Jae Johnson was asked what she felt when her LSU teammate Angel Reese's name was called in the WNBA draft. She said:

“It has definitely fired me like dang, she was literally my teammate in college and now she is pursuing her dream in the draft which is also a dream of mine. When her name got called, I felt like it was a win for everybody. I was so proud of her.

"I told her congratulations, like what you did coming to LSU, you're legendary forever, and I just want her to keep doing the same thing, making her mark. I'm so so proud of her."

Bayou Barbie will now be Chi-Town Barbie after she was picked No. 7 by the Chicago Sky. Reese will team up with her long-time rival Kamilla Cardoso, something fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Back in Baton Rouge, Flau'Jae Johnson will be leading the Tigers for another bid at the national championship. The team has lost some of its players, including two from the starting line-up. Besides Reese, LSU has also lost starter Haley Van Lith, Janae Kent and Angelica Velez, to the transfer portal.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey has already gotten down to the task as she signed Jersey Wolfenbarger and is on the search for more new talent. Former Arizona guard Kailyn Gilbert and Clemson transfer guard Ruby Whitehorn are also set to visit the school later in the week.

In her sophomore season, Flau'Jae Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Next season, she is expected to take on a much bigger role in leading the Tigers from the front.

Do you think Flau'Jae Johnson has the potential to be the leader that the LSU Tigers need? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

