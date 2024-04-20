WATCH: $1.2 million NIL-valued Flau'jae gets a signed jersey from Pelicans star Brandon Ingram following New Orleans' play-in win

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is one of the best-returning college basketball players after the former national champions lost the services of influential forward Angel Reese to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

Most recently, the $1.2 million NIL-valued Johnson (as per On3) was present during the New Orleans Pelicans 105-98 NBA play-in win against the Sacramento Kings, which pushed them into the playoffs,

The charismatic Tigers star interacted with and received a signed jersey from Pelicans star Brandon Ingram who registered 24 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists during the game.

Flau'Jae Johnson is a celebrity in her own right

Flau'Jae Johnson has been in the limelight since she was a child. When she was 13 years old, she appeared on the popular television shows "The Rap Game" and "America's Got Talent" where she got the much-coveted golden buzzer.

She has repeatedly stated that she got into music due to her father Jason Johnson, who was a rapper who was shot and killed before the LSU star was born and that has pushed her to continue releasing music even after she started playing basketball.

Johnson has managed to find the perfect balance between her basketball and rap career and celebrities have taken notice. In 2020, she was signed by Jay Z's Roc Nation label.

Recently, she shared that Lakers legend LeBron James gave her a piece of advice about her career.

“LeBron told me to keep doing my thing and don’t ever stop,” Johnson said. “That’s something that I vividly remember him saying. That was the greatest [moment] for me. I was like, ‘Wow, absolutely.’ I love watching this man [play basketball]. That’s crazy.”

After winning the national championship with the LSU Tigers during the 2023 NCAA tournament, the profiles of Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson exploded and they became renowned as cultural icons as they got several endorsements.

During the "Bird and Taurasi Show," popular rap star Lil Wayne immediately expressed his desire to meet Flau'jae and perhaps collaborate with her on a rap project.

Last year during an interview with "Atlanta Black Star," she revealed that she had already worked with the New Orleans rapper on a song.

“I want to drop the feature on my album. He’s already sent it in; it’s fire,” Johnson said. “It’s giving heavy spitta. You know Lil Wayne is one of the GOATs, so he blessed the track.”

Having been part of two national championship-chasing sides and a winner in one of them, Flau'jae Johnson is perhaps the most experienced and most prominent returning LSU player.

