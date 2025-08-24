Watch: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson teases release of her latest music video on IG

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson is about to drop another music video, she announced on social media. Johnson took to Instagram on Saturday to post two music videos, with a promise of another later.The songs were tributes to her parents, which she released in June.&quot;My Last Two Drops 🔥 Go Tap In Keep Streaming And Sharing . I Appreciate Y’all So Much. I’m About To Drop Again.. That’s Fasho,&quot; the Lady Tigers standout guard wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson's last song, &quot;Remember When,&quot; served as a personal tribute to her mother, Kia Brooks, and father, Jason Johnson, popularly known as Camoflauge. Camoflauge was a rapper from Georgia who was shot dead six months before his daughter was born.The song also talked about Johnson's personal journey in her career, starting from when she participated in &quot;America's Got Talent,&quot; &quot;The Rap Game&quot; and her first season at LSU. She also talked about her first concert, award show and other achievements she made in the course of her career as a rapper and basketball player.Flau'jae Johnson to return to &quot;America's Got Talent&quot;LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is set to return to &quot;America’s Got Talent&quot; seven years after her first appearance on the show. Her mother, Kia Brooks, announced in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday. Johnson will appear as a guest performer to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary on Wednesday.&quot;#Big4 is unstoppable! @flaujae’s taking over two of the biggest stages globally, and you know she couldn’t turn down America’s Got Talent’s 20th anniversary performance with over 50 million viewers. Wednesday August 27th!! This is one of her last shows before she focuses on her last season of college hoops. ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾 🎤💫,&quot; Brooks wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohnson made her first appearance on &quot;America's Got Talent&quot; in 2018, when she was 14 years old, and earned a golden buzzer for her performance. She made it to the quarterfinals of the show and featured again in 2023 for AGT: All-Stars. Despite not winning the show, she made a name for herself in the music industry.The LSU star, who helped the Lady Tigers to their first national championship title in 2022, has released some viral songs on social media. Signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation, Johnson has been recognized as one of the rising talents to watch out for. She is also entering her senior season at Baton Rouge and hopes to lead LSU to a second national title in her basketball career.