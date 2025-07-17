Who is Flau’jae Johnson’s dad? Athlete tells Shannon Sharpe she wants to fulfill her father’s legacy by rapping

NCAA champion and rapper Flau’jae Johnson has recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. In the July 16 episode of the podcast, Flau’jae Johnson talked about her basketball career and also shed light on her lyrical passion. The 22-year-old multihyphenate also talked about her late father, from whom she draws inspiration.

Flau’jae Johnson’s dad was Jason Johnson, a rapper better known as Camoflauge. He was a native rapper of Savannah, Georgia, known for his street raps. He released three albums in his career with tracks like Laying My Stunt Down and F**k Friends. In 2003, Camoflauge was shot dead even before the birth of Flau’jae Johnson.

Johnson had earlier said that she wanted to continue her father's legacy. The young athlete reiterated this on Shannon Sharpe's podcast. When Sharpe asked the LSU guard whether it was her "conscious decision" to become a rapper, she replied that it was never a plan and happened due to her "strong connection" with her father and his music.

"It's coming from the pain, you know what I'm saying, of not having my dad and him wanting to live out his dream, and then it being taken away from him. But in some ways, I just feel like God gave it to me...Like I'm doing something bigger than me. Like I want to fulfill my father's legacy so people could know his name more than mine," Flau’jae Johnson said.

The Damaged song artist credited Jermaine Dupri and his show The Rap Game, in which Johnson participated as a child rapper. She added that the show changed her life, and people still remember her from the show.

"I want to give a big shout-out to Jermaine Depri, man. That show changed my life... So people, still, I'm 21. I was 13 on the rap game. They like, "Oh my god, you fly from the rap game." Like they remember me from the rap game. I'm like, "Bro, I do so much now. "Like I go to LSU, you know what I'm saying? But they know me from that," Johnson said.

What did Flau’jae Johnson reveal about her rap journey on Shanon Sharpe's podcast?

While referring to Johnson's time at the show, Sharpe asked if, at that time, rap was more important for her than basketball. She replied, "Yeah," as her basketball journey was at a very early stage.

"At that point, yeah, because with basketball, I was just going on the court every day, working myself out. I never had a trainer, walking to LA Fitness, playing the guys all day."

She continued sharing that she only gained confidence in basketball after her coach offered her a scholarship. However, Johnson added that she never left the rap and continued music as her passion.

"It's just something that I can't stop. I can't stop recording. I can't stop making music. Like when you know you get that joy from something, that joy where you could be doing it for hours, and you don't care. That's the joy I get from making music," Flau’jae Johnson added.

Flau’jae also recalled her time on America's Got Talent, when judge Simon Cowell praised her after she performed her original song, Guns Down. She recalled Simon saying, " One day you're going to be a superstar."

In June 2025, Flau’jae Johnson released her song Remember When. The song honors her late father and portrays her childhood and journey from Savannah to an established athlete.

