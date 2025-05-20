"We know what happens with you and white women" — Justina Valentine jokes about Shannon Sharpe's lawsuit while talking to the podcaster 

Shannon Sharpe, the former NFL tight end, is currently facing a s*xual assault and battery lawsuit. On the May 19 episode of Nightcap, Sharpe's podcast with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, American television host and rapper, Justina Valentine, made an appearance, where she jokingly referenced the lawsuit.

Toward the end of the episode, Sharpe thanked Valentine for joining them, adding that he wanted to have her over on his Club Shay Shay podcast. Sharpe then mentioned that there was a possibility that he had never had a white female guest on his podcast, to which she jokingly hit back at him.

"Well, Shay Shay, we know what happens with you and white women, but I'm a different kind... I've been to the cookout for a long time now. Don't worry about it," Justina Valentine commented.

Valentine's response sparked laughter from Sharpe, Ochocinco, as well as former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson. She indirectly poked fun at Shannon Sharpe's lawsuit filed in April 2025, wherein Jane Doe accused the former NFL player of s*xual assault and battery. The lawsuit was filed in Clark County, Nevada, and the plaintiff sought $50 million in damages.

Shannon Sharpe recently made his feelings known after s*xual assault lawsuit

As per a CNN report published April 22, in the lawsuit filed against Shannon Sharpe in April 2025, the accuser claimed that she and the former NFL player were in a consensual relationship wherein he assaulted her twice in October 2024 and January 2025.

As per an April 24 USA Today report, the plaintiff claimed that Sharpe became violent over time in their relationship and even threatened to kill her at one point. She also alleged that the Club Shay Shay podcast host recorded their s*xual encounters without her knowledge.

Shortly after the lawsuit, Shannon Sharpe stepped aside from his duties at ESPN temporarily on April 25, 2025. The former NFL player stated that during this period, he would be devoting time to his family while also dealing with the "false and disruptive allegations" set against him. He also informed his fans about his plans to return to ESPN's First Take at the start of the NFL pre-season.

In another video dated April 22, 2025, while addressing the claims against him, Sharpe dubbed the lawsuit a "shakedown." He told his fans that he was going to be open and transparent while defending himself, further pinning the narrative on Jane Doe's attorney, Tony Buzbee.

Sharpe accused the lawyer of targeting Black men, suggesting that it was possible Buzbee would release a s*x tape of the former NFL player and Jane Doe. However, he asked Tony Buzbee to stop manipulating the media, claiming that the encounter in question took place at the accuser's invitation.

After announcing his temporary sabbatical and suggesting Tony Buzbee was behind the alleged cash grab via the lawsuit, Shannon Sharpe recently shed light on his condition during the May 11 episode of Nightcap.

"Obviously, the elephant is not in the room. He outside. Everybody knows what I'm going through. Lot of people have a lot to say," Sharpe said.

He continued, thanking those who have supported him.

"I met a lot of people, and thank y'all to everybody that's reached out and the thoughts and prayers, I sincerely appreciate that, but when you think about it, Ocho, man, 50 percent of the people don't care that you got problems. The other 50 percent glad that you got them," he added.

Shannon Sharpe's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, has also commented on Jane Doe's lawsuit against him, dubbing the accusations as "lies, distortions, and misrepresentations." Davis also claimed that the s*xual assault and battery lawsuit won't succeed.

