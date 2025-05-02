Shannon Sharpe's ex-stylist claims when he covered for the podcaster in the past, not "a single word" of any scandal broke out

Shannon Sharpe's former stylist has seemingly broken silence amid allegations against the ex-NFL star. For the unversed, a $50 million lawsuit has been filed against Sharpe by a woman named Gabriella Zuniga, who has accused him of s*xual assault. His ex-stylist, Hollywood Mugler, has become one of the recent people to share their take on the issue.

Ad

On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Hollywood Mugler (aka Russell Simpson) reportedly took to Instagram and shared a story claiming that no such claims came up when he was working for Sharpe. It is important to remember that Mugler's Instagram account is private, and the information about his story was confirmed by The Neighborhood Talk.

Ad

Trending

In the Instagram story, the former stylist reportedly wrote:

"See, when I was around, you never heard a single word! I had everything so organized."

The story that Mugler shared on Instagram further showed Shannon surrounded with a group of women.

According to reports by Baller Alert, the ex-stylist apparently worked with Shannon Sharpe until he left FS1 in 2023. Before the split, Sharpe reportedly was seen with his Mugler Hollywood several times on the red carpet.

Ad

Newsbreak reported that there were rumors of them being intimate as well. For the context, Mugler Hollywood is a fashion guide for NFL and NBA players. Baller Alert further reported that there had been rumors last year, according to which, the NFL star was restricting Mugler from making an appearance on a reality show.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hollywood Mugler had previously bashed Shannon Sharpe last September

This was not the first time that Hollywood Mugler seemingly spoke about Shannon Sharpe on social media. Last year in September, he blasted at the NFL star when the latter went live on Instagram, apparently accidentally. For context, last year, Shannon went live on Instagram while he was being intimate with a woman.

Ad

According to reports by Media Takeout dated September 2024, Sharpe claimed that it happened by accident. The claim, however, did not seem believable to his former stylist, who speculated that the leak was intentional. At the time, he again shared an Instagram story which read:

"Accidentally going live, when you have to open the app, swipe right, then swipe left (twice), and hit the button, is absolutely insanely impossible. 🤣🤣"

Ad

The outlet reported in another article dated December 2024 that before the split, Mugler and Shannon Sharpe were quite close. It was added that the NFL star even gave frequent shoutouts to Mugler on social media. According to the outlet, despite these cryptic notes, Hollywood hadn't spoken publicly about the split with Sharpe since he stopped working for him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the latest remarks by the former stylist, no response has been received by Shannon as of now.

For the unversed, Gabriella Zuniga had accused that she got into a relationship with Shannon Sharpe, which was consensual in the beginning. According to her, things changed when Shannon apparently became "controlling." Zuniga further claimed that she was assaulted on two different occasions by Shannon: once in October 2024 and the second time in January 2025.

The podcaster and NFL star has denied all the accusations made against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More