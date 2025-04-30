Rizza Islam says Shannon Sharpe was "caught up in a honey trap" before being sued for $50M by Gabriella Zuniga

Amid the allegations against Shannon Sharpe, Rizza Islam became one of the recent ones to share a take. Rizza, a social media influencer and also a member of the Nation of Islam, stated that he believed that Sharpe was "caught up in a honey trap."

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe. Readers' discretion is advised.

In a video which surfaced on social media on April 29, Rizza was talking on the matter with Corey Holcomb. In the video, the 35-year-old influencer said:

"I'll say he was caught up in a honey trap. In a honey trap also known as a love trap, it is an Israeli tactic, an Israeli mossad agent."

He even went about describing what a honeytrap was, calling it an Israeli tactic. Rizza added that in this tactic, a woman is set to be around an individual and given folders containing information about the said individual.

A woman would later be set to woo the individual following the information that they already had on the person. After a while, the woman would use the "relationship" for benefits, including filing lawsuits and putting false r*pe allegations.

Rizza then talked particularly about Gabriella Zuniga's lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe. Rizza highlighted that she reportedly was associated with OnlyFans. Rizzo further continued that she possibly wanted to make a lot of money and thus targeted Sharpe. The influencer added:

"This is very real. This is a business. One thing I don't want us to misunderstand is that just because of lot of these female individuals are Only Fans model, doesn't mean they're unintelligent... They're very calculative."

Shannon Sharpe has previously been used in a lawsuit by a former partner

Before the allegations filed by Gabriella Zuniga, Shannon Sharpe was sued by another ex-partner identified as Michele Evans. Evans, who reportedly was representing herself, has based her lawsuit on an assault incident that allegedly happened back in 2010.

According to People, Evans filed the lawsuit in 2023 in New York. According to this lawsuit, obtained by People, Evans claimed that she was in a relationship with Shannon for about a decade until the separation happened in 2010. The suit further alleged:

"The Defendant proceeded to forcefully subdue me, compelling me to my knees and subsequently engaging in non-consensual oral penetration. Despite my protests, he persisted in this violation."

Evans also accused Shannon Sharpe of threatening to tarnish her reputation. Meanwhile, a representative for the former professional football tight end told Page Six that the accusations against him were completely fake. The rep said:

"Michele Evans' claims are ridiculous and completely without merit."

According to reports by People, the proceedings in Evans's suit against Shannon are still ongoing. The judge, however, had dismissed her request for an order of protection. Meanwhile, after the latest set of allegations against Zuniga, Sharpe reportedly had decided to step down from ESPN.

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More