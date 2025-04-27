Why was Clinton Kelly in a feud with his ‘What Not to Wear’ co-host? Stylist reveals details of fallout with Stacy London

The popular co-hosts of the TLC show What Not to Wear (2003-2013), Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, were known for their on-camera friendly bond while giving makeovers to everyday people. However, in real life, tensions brewed between the two, eventually culminating in a fallout. Things escalated when Kelly wrote that they “loved each other and despised each other” in his 2017 memoir.

Ad

Stacy even blocked her former co-host on social media once. London explained in many previous interviews how headlines made out of the book, I Have Everyone, Except You, hurt her.

Ad

Trending

Fashion consultants shared more details about their previous tensions in a recent exclusive interview with People. Although they were not communicating prior to the book launch, the memoir was something that furthered tensions.

“The fact that we didn't before that and the book came out was sort of alarming. But once you've realized things are taken out of context, once you realize that you can't read somebody's mind, it does make a difference. The fact is, we have been working too long in the trenches together to let our friendship not revive itself,” Stacy said in her recent interview.

Ad

In the same joint interview, Clinton explained that he did not mean that they hate each other.

“I challenge anybody to sit next to their best friend in the whole world for 10 years, 16 hours a day without vacations, without taking weekends off and not get into a fight," Clinton said.

He further added:

"At a certain point it was like, ‘I just want to be alone.’ It had nothing to do with Stacy. It could have been anybody. It could have been my grandmother sitting there. I just needed to be alone for a second.”

Ad

Clinton Kelly also revealed that there were some other behind-the-scenes factors that led to occasional friction between the two. However, they talked it through at the end of the pandemic and resolved their issues.

In 2023, they also did a reunion tour, performing their famous makeovers across the cities.

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London are returning with a new makeover show with modern-day perspectives

Ad

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London have once again teamed up for their new Amazon Prime series, Wear Whatever the F You Want, in which they will take a different approach to makeovers that doesn't restrict people within strict styling rules.

Clinton Kelly also explained in the interview that Stacy was her first choice when he thought of this show. He further told that London found it a "genius idea" and agreed to co-host once again.

Ad

In the new show, guests will receive a makeover from their perspective. While announcing their show in August 2024, they said:

“The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we. These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society’s norms — because there are no more norms!”

Ad

They also said that in this follow-up show, they are going to celebrate individual style rather than prescribing it.

Amazon Prime series, Wear Whatever the F You Want, featuring Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, is hitting the digital screens on April 29.

Also read: Does the Ransom Canyon ranch really exist? Details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More