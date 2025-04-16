5 reasons to watch Prime Video’s G20

Directed by Patricia Riggen and starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Antony Starr, and others, G20, is an action thriller movie that released recently on Amazon Prime Video on April 10, 2025 and features lots of action and power-packed moments.

The movie revolves around Viola Davis’s character, who is the President of the United States and while she takes her family on a G20 summit, she is bombarded by a group of terrorists, led by Antony Starr’s character.

The movie offers the right mix of action and heartfelt moments and is powered by the able performance of Viola Davis. Therefore, here is a list of five reasons why one should watch G20.

Viola Davis's performance, the summit, and other reasons to watch G20 on Amazon Prime Video

1) Viola Davis’s performance

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The veteran actress is a huge reason why viewers should stream G20. Viola Davis gives a commanding performance as she delivers some serious action and knockout blows. Not only in term of action, but the actress also does an elegant job of portraying a mother who is trying to bridge the gap with her teenage daughter and is not only protect the country, but also her family.

Davis therefore showcases skills, leadership, and resourcefulness in her character, Danielle Sutton, and the movie has enough emotional weight, which gives the story a more realistic atmosphere. In every scene, she commands attention and her efforts keep her family together, give Davis’s character some depth.

2) Entertainment

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Another reason why viewers should check out G20 is because the movie is a fun-filled yet tense action thriller that seems realistic. Thanks to director Patricia Riggen’s thrilling action set-pieces and gripping action scenes, the movie is the perfect watch for the weekend.

The movie is all about high global stakes and never throughout the entire course of the movie, does the dramatic premise feel unrealistic. Davis’s and Antony Starr’s believable performance and knockout action scenes, make this one a proper entertainer.

3) Antony Starr’s performance

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Another actor that is a big selling point for G20 is Antony Starr’s performance as the villain Rutledge. Known for his role as the evil Homelander in The Boys, the actor is able to bring some of that chaotic energy to the movie as well and delivers a compelling and threatening performance.

His chemistry with Viola Davis is another reason why viewers should watch the movie as both actors deliver their best and steal the scene each time. Starr brings the intensity that he is known for to the screen and Viola delivers an action-packed performance.

4) The summit

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The movie’s plot revolves around the President and her family attending a G20 summit in South Africa, which has been bombarded by a group of terrorists and requires Davis’s character to use her military skills to fight off the terrorists and protect the country and her family.

With a heavy-duty premise such as this, the story gives real international implications and the plot even has a focus on AI and cryptocurrency, which makes the movie more topical and having a realistic edge.

5) Entertainment

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Perhaps the biggest factor that should raw viewers in to watch G20 is the fact that the movie has loads of entertaining moments. The movie has a mix of action and heartfelt family scenes, which make this movie a perfect watch for a casual movie night.

While the stakes are high in the movie, it is not a film that requires too much cerebral thinking on the audience’s part. This aspect makes the movie a must-watch as it is a total family entertainer. The movie delivers just the right amount of action and entertainment without feeling over-the-top or dramatic and with sincere performances by stars like Viola and Antony, the movie is a sure shot entertaining watch.

Viewers who would like to spend their weekend watching a casual movie that offers loads of entertainment, action, and sentimental moments, then they should definitely check out the list above, which details the various reasons why viewers should watch G20.

