What is G20 all about? Everything to know

G20 is a political thriller that was recently announced by Amazon Prime Video. It is slated to be released globally on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

G20 revolves around a fictional account of the G20 summit, where a terrorist attack forces the US President, Danielle Sutton, to use her wit and all the forces at her disposal to protect the world and its leaders.

The movie is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC Entertainment, along with Mad Chance and JuVee Productions. The official logline on the website of Amazon MGM Studios reads:

"When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award® winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride."

Follow along with the article to find out more details about the upcoming film.

Viola Davis is The President in Amazon Prime's G20

MRC Entertainment announced back in 2022 that Viola Davis will portray the role of the American President, Danielle Sutton, in the movie. The award-winning actress is one of the few people in the world to have won an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Tony Award.

Speaking to Variety in December 2024 about her role, Davis said:

“It was the sort of thing you’d imagine as a kid, just playing the most heroic character you could possibly play, and you create Danielle Sutton, who was a war hero and then won the election on a liberal ticket”

As per The Wrap, although the movie was announced in 2022, its production was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike. Interestingly, this movie was among the few projects that had permission to continue production during the strike based on an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA.

However, Viola Davis, who acted and produced the film, refused to move forward in solidarity with the other actors, SAG-AFTRA, and the WGA (Writers' Guild of America). They were striking over a labor dispute with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Production of the movie resumed after the strike ended in September 2023.

Davis is best known for her portrayal of Annalise Keating in the television drama How to Get Away With Murder (2014 - 2020). She has also acted in films such as Fences (2016), Doubt (2008), and The Help (2011).

Cast and crew of G20

The cast of the movie is led by Viola Davis. The impressive ensemble also includes:

Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton

Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton

Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz

Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett

Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth

Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano

Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton

Antony Starr as Rutledge

The film also stars Clark Gregg, John Hoogenakker, MeeWha Alana Lee, Theo Bongani Ndyalvane, Conrad Kemp, Joseph Steven Yang, Emmanuel Castis, David James, Noxolo Dlamini, and Gideon Emery in supporting roles.

G20 has been directed by Patricia Riggen (known for The 33, Under the Same Moon). The screenplay is written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller from a story by Logan and Noah Miller. The film is produced by Andrew Lazar, p.g.a. on behalf of Mad Chance Productions and Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on behalf of JuVee Productions.

G20 will be released worldwide on April 10, 2025, on Prime Video.

