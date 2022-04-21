Who is Julius Tennon? All about Viola Davis' husband as actress opens up on relationship

Viola Davis recently revealed that she had some help in finding her now-husband, Julius Tennon. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about how her relationship with Julius came to be.

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey as a part of Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, Davis said that her friends told her to pray for the kind of man she wanted. The Out of Sight star said that she listed her desired qualities, which began with asking for a big black man. She recalled her friend saying,

“He said, ‘Viola, even the vacuous stuff, just put it all in there. Looks, everything’. I said, ‘Really? With God? I gotta tell him that?’ He’s like, ‘Yes. You gotta put it all out there.’”

Viola then recalled the list of requirements she gave to God. She wanted a big black man from the South who has been married before and has kids since she did not want any pressure in that department. She continued,

“Someone who's maybe been an actor who understands the artistic community. Someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, ‘If you give me that, I’ll start going to church, God. I really will. I’m committed to it.’ And then I signed off, just like writing a letter.”

Everything known about Viola Davis’ husband

Julius Tennon is a well-known actor and producer (Image via Riccardo Ghilardi/Getty Images)

Born on December 24, 1954, Julius Tennon is an actor and producer. He graduated from The University of Tulsa in 1978 and received a full-ride scholarship to Tulsa for football alongside pursuing theatre while attending school.

Tennon suffered some knee injuries due to which he stepped down from football and focused on his acting career. A website revealed that he played significant roles in Othello, Slow Dance on the Killing Ground, and The Emperor Jones.

Julius has appeared in several television shows and movies since his college days, including Dazed and Confused, Moesha, Melrose Place, Friday Night Lights, and How to Get Away with Murder.

The 68-year-old has also produced several projects like The Last Defense and The First Lady. Further details about his family and career are yet to be revealed.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's relationship timeline

In her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis said that she met Julius three and a half weeks after she prayed for the man of her dreams. The pair tied the knot in 2003 and adopted daughter Genesis in 2011. She is also a stepparent to Tennon’s two children from past relationships. She said,

“Three and a half weeks later, I met Julius from Texas. … Ex-football player, been married, raised his children on his own, was an actor. [He] invited me to church. And I thought to myself, ‘Whoa.’”

Viola Davis is the recipient of several accolades, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards. The 56-year-old also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017 and was ranked ninth on the list of the greatest actors of the 21st century by The New York Times in 2020.

