Why are FNAF actors on strike? Explained

The lights on the set of FNAF are dimmed, not for dramatic effect, but due to the absence of its cast members.

The long-anticipated movie adaptation of the popular video game series (by the same name i.e. Five Night at Freddy's) has been caught in the crosshairs of a much broader industry-wide conflict. It has seen actors stepping away from any and all sorts of activities related to their movies, not for a dramatic pause, but in protest.

So why has the call of "action" been silenced? The FNAF actors, members of the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), are embroiled in a strike that has halted their ability to engage in film shoots, new project signings or promotional activities.

It, however, is not a spontaneous reaction but a concerted move aligned with the SAG-AFTRA strike that commenced on July 14, 2023. It has since seen American actors united in their stance against current industry practices.

The striking reality for the FNAF cast and beyond

The epicenter of this strike is the ongoing negotiations — or the lack thereof—between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As of November 3, 2023, the standstill has lasted a historic 113 days and has taken its toll on productions, actors and fans all over the U.S..

Expand Tweet

A crucial sticking point in these negotiations is the advancement and implications of generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, which the actors see as an existential threat to their careers.

This deadlock is underscored by a SAG-AFTRA statement expressing a mix of patience and determination:

"Our team looks forward to continuing bargaining with the companies tomorrow."

The FNAF movie, under the directorial eye of Emma Tammi and boasting a cast including Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Matthew Lillard, has paradoxically experienced a strong performance, a subtle yet strong nod to the franchise's fanbase and the hype surrounding the movie.

However the strike has placed a big question mark on the FANF's immediate future and that of its potential sequels.

Expand Tweet

The tug-of-war between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP has seen its share of drama, with accusations of late-game changes to the union's demands and rebuttals that these concerns have always been on the table.

Noticeably, Hollywood has been closely monitoring the situation, aware that time is running out to kickstart productions before the end of the year.

Final thoughts

SAG-AFTRA, holding its ground, has been proactive, delivering a "comprehensive" counterproposal.

Although the two sides remain poles apart on key issues, the resolve remains firm. The patience of the industry and the fans, though, is wearing thin, as the impact of the strike is felt far beyond the FNAF set.

The current labor strife in Hollywood mirrors a resurgent labor movement across the United States, highlighting the shifting dynamics between labor and management in the creative economy.

High-profile union members like George Clooney have expressed restlessness, signaling a ripple of urgency that may yet hasten a resolution.

Expand Tweet

As Hollywood awaits the end of the longest strike in the near-century history of SAG-AFTRA, the FNAF actors, alongside their colleagues across the industry, are assured of returning to the limelight.

They hope that the final act of this long-running drama will see a fair compromise and the rekindling of the creative spark that drives the film industry forward.