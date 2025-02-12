G20 starring Viola Davis: Everything we know so far

Viola Davis stars as U.S. President Taylor Sutton in G20, an action thriller where she must protect her family and world leaders when terrorists take control of the G20 summit in Cape Town. Directed by Patricia Riggen, the film features Ramón Rodríguez and Antony Starr, with a script by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, and the Miller brothers.

Amazon MGM Studios will release G20 worldwide via Prime Video on April 10, 2025. Here’s what we know so far.

G20 premieres April 10, 2025, on Prime Video

The upcoming action-thriller, starring Viola Davis, is developed with MRC Film and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios and will be available in over 240 countries and territories.

Announced in November 2022, the film is directed by Patricia Riggen. It follows U.S. President Taylor Sutton (starring Davis) as she uses her political and military expertise to protect world leaders, her family, and global stability when terrorists seize the G20 Summit.

Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, described Davis as "a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera" and expressed excitement about bringing it to Prime Video audiences worldwide.

G20: Full list of cast

1) Viola Davis as President Taylor Sutton

Viola Davis takes on the role of U.S. President Taylor Sutton in the upcoming action movie, where she is the last hope for world leaders held captive by terrorists.

A newly released poster highlights Davis in an intense action-hero transformation, standing in front of a presidential vehicle, armed with a machine gun and pistol, wearing a red dress with a determined expression.

Davis, an acclaimed actress and producer, is known for her roles in Doubt (2008), The Help (2011), and The Woman King (2022). She has earned the prestigious EGOT status, achieving the Triple Crown of Acting with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins.

The tagline on the poster reads “20 nations” and “19 captives,” showing the high stakes as President Sutton fights to save the world.

2) Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz

Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz (Image via @rodriguezramon/Instagram)

Puerto Rican actor Ramón Rodríguez is set to play Agent Manny Ruiz in the upcoming action thriller. He is best known for his role as the lead in ABC’s Will Trent (2023).

His past TV roles include appearances in The Wire (2006) and Day Break (2006). He has also starred in major films such as Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) and The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009).

In G20, Rodríguez joins Davis, who plays U.S. President Taylor Sutton, as they face a high-stakes hostage situation when terrorists take over the G20 Summit.

3) Antony Starr as Rutledge

Antony Starr as Rutledge (Image via Prime Video)

New Zealand actor Antony Starr is set to appear as Rutledge in the upcoming action thriller. Starr is widely recognized for his role as Homelander in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys (2019) and previously starred as Lucas Hood in the action-packed series Banshee (2013).

Starr joins a star-studded cast led by Davis. The film follows a hostage crisis when terrorists take over the G20 Summit.

List of supporting cast

The upcoming action thriller has announced its supporting cast, featuring a diverse lineup of talent alongside lead star Viola Davis. The film, set against the backdrop of a terrorist takeover at the G20 Summit, includes the following.

Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton

Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton

Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth

Angela Sarafyan as Quoll

Clark Gregg as Vice President Harold Mosely

Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett

Ali Suliman as Agent ADWI

Gideon Emery as Warren Paxton

Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano

Julius Tennon as CIA Director Mikkelson

John Hoogenakker as Agent Darden

Noxolo Dlamini as Lesedi

Caitlin Mehner as Jennifer

Dominique Maher as White House Reporter #1

Alexander Maniatis as Hans

G20: Plot summary

The action thriller follows U.S. President Taylor Sutton as she uses her political and military skills to protect her family and world leaders when terrorists seize the Summit in Cape Town. Viola Davis stars as Sutton, the only hope for the 19 captives. A new poster shows her armed and ready, with the tagline "20 nations, 19 captives."

Don't miss the action-thriller as President Sutton takes on the fight of her life in G20 from April 10, 2025 onwards, on Prime Video.

