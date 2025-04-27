Does the Ransom Canyon ranch really exist? Details explored

Ransom Canyon, the western romantic series developed by April Blair, premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2025. It is based on Jodi Thomas' seven-part book series of the same name that was published between 2015 and 2017. Anne M. Uemura has produced the series, which is executive produced by Joe Fazzio, Dan Angel, Amanda Marsalis, Josh Duhamel, and Blair.
The series centers around three ranching families living in the titular town in West Texas. Ransom Canyon is a real town in Texas, but the three ranches are fictional and were filmed in New Mexico. The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:
"Rivalries. Ambitions. Romances. Everything is bigger in Texas, where family feuds determine destinities and simmering passions never die."
Ransom Canyon was filmed outside of Texas
The show's titular town really exists in Lubbock County, Texas. However, the series was filmed in New Mexico, primarily in Las Vegas. The show's three main ranches were filmed at the various locations mentioned below:
Double K Ranch
The Dead Horse Ranch, located between Las Vegas and Santa Fe, is the stand-in for Staten Kirkland's Double K Ranch in Ransom Canyon. Spread over 6,100 acres, it includes four residences, a rustic log cabin, 11 wells, multiple barns, a natural spring, and a couple of ponds.
Bar W Ranch
Davis Collins’s Bar W Ranch was filmed at the Blame Her Ranch, situated 45 minutes outside of Santa Fe. As per their website, the ranch spans 2,000 acres and is located 7000 feet above sea level. Furthermore, the main house seen in the series is a sprawling 7,900-square-foot lodge home, comprising nine bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a barn guesthouse, and a pool, among other amenities.
Fuller Ranch
Filming for Cap Fuller’s ranch took place at the Buena Vista Ranch, which is spread over multiple counties in northeastern New Mexico, like San Miguel, Mora, and Colfax. The main quarters, which are around 90 miles from Santa Fe, served as the ranch's primary filming location.
Plot summary
Ransom Canyon's protagonist, Staten Kirkland, is one of the main ranch owners of the Texan town. He lost his wife, Amala, to a terminal illness and his teenage son, Randall, to a car crash not long after. Staten rekindles his romance with his high school friend, Quinn O'Grady, only to find out that he's in a love triangle with his brother-in-law, Davis Collins.
Meanwhile, Davis' teenage son, Reid, is in a love triangle of his own. After his girlfriend, Lauren, develops feelings for their classmate Lucas, Reid paves the way for them to be together. However, Lauren's home life is troublesome due to her mother, Margaret's, addiction to alcohol. She is revealed to be responsible for causing Randall's death and is arrested by her husband, Sheriff Dan Brigman, by the end of season 1.
Quinn left her life as a concert pianist in New York behind to settle down in Ransom Canyon. She owns the town's dance hall, but decides to move back to New York to work at the prestigious New York Philharmonic.
Davis plans to buy Cap Fuller's ranch since it is obstructing the creation of a pipeline for Austin Water & Power. He hires the wayward Yancy Grey, who is revealed to be Fuller's estranged grandson, to manipulate the old man into selling his land.
After Fuller's death in episode 9, Yancy inherits the ranch and turns down Davis's offer of $22 million for the ranch. Yancy and his love interest, Ellie, decide to tie the knot in the season finale, but his mysterious past catches up to him as his wife shows up, leaving their future up in the air.
All episodes of Ransom Canyon can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.