Does the Ransom Canyon ranch really exist? Details explored

Ransom Canyon, the western romantic series developed by April Blair, premiered on Netflix on April 17, 2025. It is based on Jodi Thomas' seven-part book series of the same name that was published between 2015 and 2017. Anne M. Uemura has produced the series, which is executive produced by Joe Fazzio, Dan Angel, Amanda Marsalis, Josh Duhamel, and Blair.

Ad

The series centers around three ranching families living in the titular town in West Texas. Ransom Canyon is a real town in Texas, but the three ranches are fictional and were filmed in New Mexico. The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"Rivalries. Ambitions. Romances. Everything is bigger in Texas, where family feuds determine destinities and simmering passions never die."

Ransom Canyon was filmed outside of Texas

The ranch seen in the Ransom Canyon series (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The show's titular town really exists in Lubbock County, Texas. However, the series was filmed in New Mexico, primarily in Las Vegas. The show's three main ranches were filmed at the various locations mentioned below:

Ad

Trending

Double K Ranch

The Dead Horse Ranch, located between Las Vegas and Santa Fe, is the stand-in for Staten Kirkland's Double K Ranch in Ransom Canyon. Spread over 6,100 acres, it includes four residences, a rustic log cabin, 11 wells, multiple barns, a natural spring, and a couple of ponds.

Bar W Ranch

Davis Collins’s Bar W Ranch was filmed at the Blame Her Ranch, situated 45 minutes outside of Santa Fe. As per their website, the ranch spans 2,000 acres and is located 7000 feet above sea level. Furthermore, the main house seen in the series is a sprawling 7,900-square-foot lodge home, comprising nine bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, a barn guesthouse, and a pool, among other amenities.

Ad

Fuller Ranch

Filming for Cap Fuller’s ranch took place at the Buena Vista Ranch, which is spread over multiple counties in northeastern New Mexico, like San Miguel, Mora, and Colfax. The main quarters, which are around 90 miles from Santa Fe, served as the ranch's primary filming location.

Also read: Ransom Canyon soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Plot summary

Ad

Ransom Canyon's protagonist, Staten Kirkland, is one of the main ranch owners of the Texan town. He lost his wife, Amala, to a terminal illness and his teenage son, Randall, to a car crash not long after. Staten rekindles his romance with his high school friend, Quinn O'Grady, only to find out that he's in a love triangle with his brother-in-law, Davis Collins.

Meanwhile, Davis' teenage son, Reid, is in a love triangle of his own. After his girlfriend, Lauren, develops feelings for their classmate Lucas, Reid paves the way for them to be together. However, Lauren's home life is troublesome due to her mother, Margaret's, addiction to alcohol. She is revealed to be responsible for causing Randall's death and is arrested by her husband, Sheriff Dan Brigman, by the end of season 1.

Ad

Quinn left her life as a concert pianist in New York behind to settle down in Ransom Canyon. She owns the town's dance hall, but decides to move back to New York to work at the prestigious New York Philharmonic.

Davis plans to buy Cap Fuller's ranch since it is obstructing the creation of a pipeline for Austin Water & Power. He hires the wayward Yancy Grey, who is revealed to be Fuller's estranged grandson, to manipulate the old man into selling his land.

Ad

After Fuller's death in episode 9, Yancy inherits the ranch and turns down Davis's offer of $22 million for the ranch. Yancy and his love interest, Ellie, decide to tie the knot in the season finale, but his mysterious past catches up to him as his wife shows up, leaving their future up in the air.

All episodes of Ransom Canyon can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More