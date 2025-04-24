Is a Netflix free trial available? Details explored

The Netflix free trial was once a popular way for potential users to explore the platform’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content without any commitment.

Netflix has long been known as the leader in streaming services, offering a vast array of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and exclusive content. Over time, the platform has changed to fit its worldwide user base with various pricing strategies and features.

As of 2025, Netflix no longer offers a free trial. In 2020, the company discontinued its 30-day free trial, which was popular for prospective subscribers. New users and plan switchers cannot get official free trials.

Many users found Netflix's free trial to be quite enticing since it let them have total access to Netflix's large content library for a limited time. Netflix employed other tactics to draw and keep subscribers, thus, this deal was cancelled in 2020.

Though free trials are gone, there are other ways to enjoy Netflix for free using mobile carrier special deals or third-party partnerships.

Everything to know about the availability of a Netflix free trial

Netflix free trial availability in April 2025 (Image via Netflix)

While Netflix no longer offers a free trial, there are ways to watch Netflix for free or cheap. Some cell and internet providers offer Netflix. Verizon, Xfinity, and T-Mobile bundle Netflix with other services. According to the plan, these deals let people stream Netflix shows and movies for a lower amount or for free.

Netflix Free Trial options through partnerships

Several third-party services still offer bundled access to Netflix. T-Mobile's Go5G unlimited plans may include a Netflix free trial, allowing access to Netflix's Standard with Ads plan for free.

For an extra fee, Verizon customers can get Netflix as part of their service plans. This can save them money compared to paying Netflix directly.

What happens if you cancel Netflix?

While Netflix no longer offers a free trial, it still provides flexibility to subscribers. Without being locked into a contract, users can enroll for any of Netflix's paid plans and cancel at any time.

This provides a no-risk approach to test Netflix since, should the service fall short of your expectations, you can always cancel. Netflix also has no cancellation fees, so choosing the service not suitable for you carries no monetary penalty.

How to make the most of a Netflix subscription

Expand Tweet

While Netflix no longer offers a free trial, users who sign up for the platform can still optimize their subscription by utilizing its various features. First, take advantage of Netflix’s flexible subscription plans, including the most affordable “Standard with Ads” plan, which costs $7.99/month.

This plan provides access to most of the Netflix content library but includes commercial breaks. For users who can tolerate ads, this plan offers a significantly lower monthly cost.

Create multiple profiles

Netflix allows users to create multiple profiles under one account, making it easy for family members or housemates to have personalized content recommendations.

This ensures that no one else's recommendations are compromised and everyone has their own customized experience. Creating various profiles will help to guarantee a smooth experience for all users of the account.

Use parental controls

Netflix is a great choice for families as it also offers strong parental controls. Age ratings let you limit what material is available, therefore guaranteeing that kids only see suitable content. Parents who wish to regulate what their children see while using the service will find this function especially helpful.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Netflix free trial as the year progresses.

