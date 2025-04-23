You season 5 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

You season 5 premieres on Netflix on April 24, 2025. It will be the exciting end to Joe Goldberg's story. Joe will return to New York City for the last season, where his dark past might come into conflict with his plans to start a new life with his wife, Kate. All ten episodes of You season 5 will come out on the same day as one drop.

In the last chapter, three years after the last episode, as the trailer states, Joe Goldberg's life is not as calm as he had hoped. Kate is doing well as CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, but Joe is still having a hard time making peace with his violent past and becoming the man he wants to be. He will have to face his darkest desires, a new love interest, and the possibility of his past catching up with him.

Joe Goldberg comes back to New York City after hiding out for a few years in season 5. He is married to Kate Lockwood (Charlotte Ritchie), the CEO of the Lockwood Corporation. He hopes to finally settle down and live a "normal" life with his wife and son, Henry.

All three of them are set on leaving their old lives behind and starting over, but Joe's violent past and dark urges can't be hidden for long. He meets new people, like a young woman played by Madeline Brewer, who makes him question the life he has built. This uncertainty puts his complicated relationship with Kate to the test.

You season 5 complete release schedule

A still from You (Image via Netflix)

All ten episodes of You season 5 will premiere on April 24, 2025. Netflix releases content globally at the same time across different regions, with release times adjusted to local time zones. The episodes will drop at 12 am PT (Pacific Time) on the release date, with other regions following accordingly.

Below is the detailed release schedule for each region.

Episode Title Release Day & Date Local Time (PT) Joe Goldberg Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT Last Dance Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT The Dark Face of Love Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT Folie à Deux Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT Blood Will Have Blood Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT Imposter Syndrome Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT My Fair Maddie Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT Trial of the Furies Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT The Luckiest Guy in NY Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT The Final Hour Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am PT

Where to watch You season 5

A still from You (Image via Netflix)

You season 5 will be available exclusively on Netflix. All episodes of the final season will drop on April 24, 2025, and viewers can binge-watch the entire season at once, starting from the midnight release time in their respective regions. Netflix is the sole platform for streaming with a subscription.

You season 4 recap

A still from You (Image via Netflix)

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, who fakes his death at the end of season 3 and moves to London, where he meets a literature professor named Jonathan Moore. But when he tries to find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), she turns him down. So, he joins a high-society group, which leads to a series of murders.

Joe gets the name "Eat the Rich Killer" because he hangs out with rich people like Malcolm and Rhys Montrose, but he soon realizes that Rhys is just a reflection of his darker side. This other personality is blamed for Joe's violent actions, but Joe himself doesn't know what he's doing.

Even in season 4, Joe is still crazy about women and sets his sights on Malcolm's girlfriend, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Kate's relationship with Joe grows stronger after Malcolm's death. To protect Kate, Joe kills Kate's father, Tom Lockwood. Joe locks up Marienne, but she gets away with the help of Nadia, and in the finale, Joe tries to kill himself out of guilt.

However, he does make it through and decides to start over with Kate by moving to New York City. Before he leaves, Joe blames Nadia for a murder he didn't do. This storyline sets the stage for more chaos in season 5.

What can be expected from You season 5?

A still from You (Image via Netflix)

Joe Goldberg's return to New York City in You season 5 is full of chances and risks. He wants to live a quiet life with his wife, Kate, who is now a major businesswoman in New York. But Joe's violent past keeps putting his new life in danger.

Joe's dangerous tendencies return as he tries to handle his complicated relationship with Kate, her family, and a new woman played by Madeline Brewer. The season shows how hard it is for Joe to keep up his perfect new life while also wanting to kill everyone around him. The character-driven drama happens as Joe tries to make a future with Kate while dealing with the effects of his past.

Due to this new scenario, he must face old fears and desires while keeping up a perfect front for everyone else. Throughout the season, Joe's mental health problems and past crimes have put his present at risk, which builds up to a dramatic and suspenseful ending.

Conflicts arise as Joe's secrets become public, and his carefully constructed front starts to fall apart. There are still some questions that need to be answered, and the last season looks like it will do it with drama and suspense.

You season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix.

