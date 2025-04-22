You season 5: Full list of cast explored

You season 5 is highly anticipated by fans around the globe. Set to be released on April 24, 2025, on Netflix, the season brings back some familiar faces while introducing new ones. You season 5 seems to bring a thrilling conclusion to the story of Joe Goldberg, a man whose obsessive behavior has fascinated viewers for years.

Joe returns to New York and begins a new life among his celebrity friends during this last season. But as he falls back into old habits, his past begins to haunt him once more. Joe moves in with his son Henry, along with Kate. The final season will reveal whether Joe can save himself once more or whether his offenses will result in punishment.

You season 5 focuses on Joe's relationships with his family, particularly with Kate, and the challenges that arise with her powerful family business. The supporting characters add further depth to the story, each bringing their unique challenges and dynamics.

You season 5: Main cast from the Netflix series

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg again in You season 5. Fans have been following this complicated and dangerous character for four seasons. Now that he is married to Kate Lockwood, a billionaire CEO, Joe tries to live a peaceful life in New York City. But his past is always close by. Badgley as Joe shows the character's dark side while keeping up a normal front.

Badgley is a versatile actor who is best known for his role as Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. He has also been in movies and TV shows like Margin Call and Easy A.

Frankie DeMaio as Henry Goldberg

Frankie DeMaio as Henry Goldberg in You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Frankie DeMaio has joined the cast of You as Joe's son, Henry Goldberg. Henry was born in season 3 to Joe Quinn and his wife, Love Quinn. When Love died, Joe left his son with his neighbors to care for. Now, in You season 5, Henry goes back to Joe's life when he is a young child and goes to a fancy private school in Manhattan.

When Joe makes decisions throughout the season, the way he feels about Henry will be very important. Frankie DeMaio brings new energy to the cast as Henry, the young boy who will help Joe find his way through the complicated world he has made for himself.

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Charlotte Ritchie plays Kate Lockwood, who is married to Joe and runs the Lockwood Corporation. The character of Kate makes Joe's life more complicated because she is determined to make her family's business a more charitable one. There is tension in her family, especially between her twin half-sisters, Reagan and Maddie, and her past with her powerful family.

Ritchie, known for her roles in Call the Midwife and Feel Good, shows her loyalty to her family and her desire for change are at odds with each other inside.

Ritchie has an extensive acting career. She is known for her roles in Call the Midwife as Nurse Barbara Gilbert, Feel Good as George, and Ghosts as Alison. Additionally, Ritchie has appeared in Dead Pixels, Siblings, and Fresh Meat, further establishing her prominence in British television.

Anna Camp as Reagan Lockwood and Maddie Lockwood

Anna Camp plays twin sisters in You season 5 (Image via Getty)

Kate's twin half-sisters, Reagan and Maddie Lockwood, are played by Anna Camp. Reagan wants to be successful and has always thought she should run the Lockwood Corporation.

Throughout the season, her actions are driven by her need to be competitive and gain power, which causes problems with her sister Kate.

Anna Camp is a famous American actress who became well-known for playing Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect movie series. She reprised her role in the sequels.

She also has had recurring roles on TV shows like The Mindy Project, The Good Wife, and Mad Men. Her role as Sarah Newlin in HBO's True Blood is well-known.

One of Camp's most famous theater roles was as Jill Mason in the 2008 Broadway revival of Equus, which starred Daniel Radcliffe.

Griffin Matthews as Teddy

Griffin Matthews as Teddy in You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Griff Matthews plays Kate's street-smart half-brother Teddy in season 5 of You. A big part of Teddy's personality comes from his background. He learned a lot from his time in Harlem.

Teddy becomes Kate's friend because he has an MBA and a natural knack for getting along with people. He helps Kate get through the tricky waters of family politics.

Griffin Matthews is an actor, writer, and director from the United States. He is known for his parts in The Flight Attendant, Dear White People, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Matthews helped write the musical Invisible Thread, which won the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre in 2012 and 2014. Besides his work, he is married to composer and writer Matt Gould, and in 2022, they adopted two sons.

Pete Ploszek as Harrison Jacobs

Pete Ploszek as Harrison Jacobs (Image via Netflix)

Harrison Jacobs, Reagan's husband, is played by Pete Ploszek. Harrison is the complete opposite of the rest of the Lockwood family. He is friendly and caring. He is the family's "golden retriever"—always there for them and eager to please.

But his part in Reagan's big plans makes him more complicated, especially since his loyalty is put to the test.

He was born on January 20, 1987, in the United States and is best known for playing Leonardo in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. He did play the same part again in the follow-up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Besides that, Ploszek played Garrett Douglas on the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf.

Ploszek went to Princeton University and played football there. He then got his MFA in acting from the USC School of Dramatic Arts. His first book, Get Fast and Crush the Combine, came out in 2016. Ploszek has also been in movies like Captain Marvel and Babylon.

Madeline Brewer as Bronte

Madeline Brewer as Bronte in You (Image via Netflix)

You season 5 casts Madeline Brewer as Bronte, a free-spirited book lover who works at Mooney's Bookstore. Joe and Bronte's characters naturally get along because they both love books. Joe will be challenged in unexpected ways by Bronte's carefree attitude and her unique view on life.

Brewer, who is best known for her part in The Handmaid's Tale, brings new life to the series as Brontë. Her character is very important to Joe's inner struggle as he tries to balance his darker urges with his desire for a normal life.

Supporting characters in You season 5

Other notable supporting characters in You season 5 include:

Michael Dempsey as Buffalo Bob Cain, a mentor figure to Kate and a key member of Lockwood Corporation.

Michelle Hurd as Dr. Val, a child psychologist who clashes with Joe over Henry's upbringing.

Tom Francis as Clayton, Bronte’s ex-boyfriend with a contentious past.

Nava Mau as Detective Marquez, a law enforcement officer determined to uncover the truth.

Heidi Gardner as Kim Kramer, an influencer with significant public sway.

Natasha Behnam as Dominique,

You season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix.

