You season 5: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Netflix's You is all set to return for its fifth and final season on April 24, 2025. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, the first season of the show premiered in 2018. The eerie tone and ominous approach to the themes of violence and stalking earned the show major critical appreciation over the years.

Ad

Penn Badgley reprises his role as Joe Goldberg, while Charlotte Richie appears as Kate Lockwood. Several new characters will also be introduced in the final installment of the show.

The genre-hopping show follows Joe Goldberg, a charming man whose hunt for the one for him brings out the dangerous and obsessive con man in him. This season will see him return to where it all started: New York City.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

When will You season 5 be released?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

You is finally returning with season 5 after a long wait of two years. All ten episodes of the show are scheduled to be streaming on Netflix on April 24, 2025. This is unlike the release schedule of the last season, which was released in two parts a month apart.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the release timing for the new season:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PT) 12:00 AM, April 24 Eastern Time (ET) 3:00 AM, April 24 Central European Time (CET) 9:00 AM, April 24 Indian Standard Time (IST) 1:30 PM, April 24 Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 7:00 PM, April 24

Ad

What is the plot of this season?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official synopsis of season 5 of the psychological thriller show reads:

Joe Goldberg (Badgley) returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Joe's return to New York will force him to confront how much has changed since he was a bookstore manager at Mooney's. It also signals a full circle moment as it might also tie up the loose ends from the previous seasons. This season, viewers learn that he has not murdered anyone since they last saw him.

Ad

A look at the trailer for this new season

Ad

A trailer for season 5 was released on March 10, 2025. It offers a glimpse at the internal conflicts Joe is facing as he tries to rein in his violent tendencies. The trailer also introduces a new character named Bronte, who has attracted his attention.

Meanwhile, Joe's wife, Kate Lockwood, is threatened by her twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood (Anna Camp), who are intent on usurping her position as the CEO of the Lockwood Corporation.

Ad

Who is in the cast?

A still from You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Besides Badgely and Richie returning as Joe and Kate, several new characters make their entry into the story this time. Anna Camp portrays Kate's twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, who are doing their best to take up Kate's position. Camp is widely known for her appearance in shows like Mad Men and HBO's vampire drama True Blood.

Ad

Madeline Brewer, recognized for her role in The Handmaid's Tale, will be appearing as Bronte. She is a mysterious playwright who gets employed at Jow's new bookstore, and the new woman Joe will develop an interest in. Others who star in the show are:

Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, Joe's brother-in-law

Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Joe's brother-in-law

Natasha Behnam as Dominique, an aloof hipster

b as Phoenix, a person with a strong moral code

as Phoenix, a person with a strong moral code Tom Francis as Clayton, an aspiring author

as Clayton, an aspiring author Nava Mau as Detective Marquez

Ad

You season 5 will premiere on Netflix on April 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback