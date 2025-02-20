5 shows to watch before the final season of The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and starring Elisabeth Moss. The show revolves around a society where a second American Civil War has occurred, and people now live under a totalitarian regime.

Ad

Women are considered nothing but child-bearers. and fertile women, therefore, are subjected to child-bearing slavery. They must obey their male owners; amidst this, a young woman, June (Elisabeth Moss), tries to achieve freedom and reunite with her estranged daughter.

The Handmaid's Tale is critically and commercially acclaimed and has been renewed for a sixth and final season, which will premiere on April 8, 2025. Viewers can check the list below for some similarly themed shows to watch before the airing of the final season.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Mrs. America, Westworld, and other shows like The Handmaid's Tale

1) Alias Grace (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, this Canadian drama series is directed by Mary Harron and stars Sarah Gadon, Zachary Levi, and others. The show revolves around the real-life incident of an immigrant who is convicted of killing her employer. But she claims innocence. Things are more than what they seem after a psychiatrist assesses her mentally.

Ad

Like The Handmaid's Tale, the show is an adaptation of Atwood's work and depicts the horrifying manner women were treated historically. Both shows explore the negative effects of patriarchy upon women and the inner lives of the tormented women.

2) Mrs. America (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The political drama Mrs. America, created by Dahvi Waller, features a cast including Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, and Uzo Aduba. It is set during the 1970s when women leaders across the United States rallied for the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment while a conservative activist, Phyllis (Blanchett), tried to stop it.

Ad

Like The Handmaid's Tale, the show presents a historical reality where women were treated as second-class citizens and lived in a dystopian environment without any rights. Both shows express the torment women face by being dependent on men.

3) Harlots (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the work by Hallie Rubenhold and created by Alison Newman and Moira Buffini, this British period drama stars Lesley Manville, Samantha Morton, and others. The series revolves around Margaret (Morton), who owns a brothel in the 18th century and wants her daughters to have a better future.

Ad

Like The Handmaid's Tale, the show highlights the limiting options in the past that women had to feel empowered. The show positively presents sex work and explores how women created their freedom, even when they had limited avenues and were constantly pushed down by men.

4) Westworld (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, and others, this dystopian sci-fi Western drama based on a 1973 movie revolves around a sci-fi amusement park. It allows its wealthy members to act upon their wildest fantasies and play with the 'hosts.' However, the 'hosts' soon gain self-awareness.

Ad

The show has dystopian themes like The Handmaid's Tale, and even though it has sci-fi elements, its central premise is how men subjugate and exploit women. The Handmaid's Tale and Westworld explore women's fight for freedom from enslavement and are a must-watch.

5) The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead and directed by Barry Jenkins, this historical drama features Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton, and others. The series is set during the 1800s in the southern United States, where Black people lived harrowing lives as slaves under White oppressors.

Ad

The show focuses on two slaves, Cora (Mdedu) and Caesar (Aaron Pierre), and their quest for freedom. Like The Handmaid's Tale, The Underground Railroad depicts the historically secondary status placed on women and is nothing short of dystopia. Both shows have themes of oppression against women and have social commentary.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show similar to The Handmaid's Tale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback