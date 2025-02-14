New trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 shows Gilead on the verge of a revolution

After three long years, The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is all set for release in April 8, 2025, and a teaser trailer for the same was dropped recently.

Margaret Atwood's 1985 The Handmaid's Tale has been adapted for the screens several times, with the Hulu adaptation being one of the best.

It is the first Hulu show to have been recognized by a major award ceremony. Season 1 of the show, released in 2017, won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, out of the 13 it was nominated for. This included the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Since then, the show has been renewed multiple times and season 6 is going to be its swan song.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The teaser for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 shows the women of Gilead preparing to wage a battle against their oppressors.

June Osborne returns to Gilead with a purpose in The Handmaid's Tale season 6

In the finale of season 5, June Osborne, portrayed by Elisabeth Moss, was forced to escape Toronto with Nichole after Luke (O-T Fagbenle) was arrested. On the train, June encountered Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). June and Serena's final exchange teased a possible alliance in season 6.

The trailer for The Handmaid's Tale season 6 sees June return to Gilead. This time, she takes on a leadership position and motivates other handmaids to rebel against their oppressors.

Her return is proof of her unyielding spirit and determination to dismantle the theocratic dictatorship.

The key players of Gilead have distinct reactions to the rising revolution

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Hulu)

While June is determined to end the dictatorship along with her fellow handmaids, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Serena do not seem to be aware of her exact plans.

However, they can feel that a revolution is on the verge against the system they built for the elite's benefit.

On the other hand, Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) appears unbothered by the revolution brewing as he ascends to greater power in Gilead. This implies that he will have a pivotal role this season.

The handmaids will stop at nothing this time

A still from The Handmaid's Tale season 6 (Image via Hulu)

The teaser opens with a voiceover from June in which she says that the handmaids' red garments, which were once a symbol of control, are now a symbol of defiance.

What was intended to be the uniform of oppression fuels their collective rage, turning them into an army ready for revolution.

Toward the end of the voiceover, the handmaids walk and stand in a formation with June taking their lead. Elsewhere in the teaser, the handmaids can be seen passing switchblades to each other in perfect synchronicity; that too in a church.

The teaser concludes with June saying:

"Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil."

This statement shows just how serious they are about the revolution and are beyond ready to do whatever it takes to be free; even if it costs them their lives.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on April 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback