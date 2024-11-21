8 shows to watch if you liked 'Disclaimer'

Cate Blanchett starrer, Disclaimer, on Apple TV+, has received positive responses from viewers for its intriguing premise and compelling plotline. Based on a Renée Knight novel, the show's protagonist Catherine played by Blanchett is a respected documentarian adored by the public and her family alike. However, everything is thrown out of balance when a dark secret from her past comes back to haunt her.

Containing seven episodes, Disclaimer boasts a clever screenplay that may seem simple upfront but has many layers that slowly unfold as the story progresses. The talented cast infuses life into the complex characters in such a way that the audience feels compelled to see things from different perspectives. Cinematically shot, Disclaimer has a dark aesthetic that complements the weighted narrative.

Viewers who have finished binging on Disclaimer can indulge in the titles on this list that promise intriguing narratives with distinctive characters who are sure to make an impression.

1) Big Little Lies (2017)

Big Little Lies, like Disclaimer, introduces viewers to interesting characters who make an impression (Image via HBO)

The narrative of Disclaimer is suspenseful because it is hard to pinpoint what actually happened between Catherine and Jonathan (Louis Partridge). The same is the case with Big Little Lies.

Boasting a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz, the show focuses on a homicide investigation linked to a group of five women, all of whom have skeletons in their closets. An adaptation of Liane Moriarty's novel, Big Little Lies thrives on a well-written screenplay that is full of unexpected twists and compelling drama.

The lead actors have great chemistry and the conflicts that arise among them seem believable and realistic. In addition to the whodunnit aspect, the show also explores family dynamics, relationship problems, school-parent politics and more.

Where to watch: Big Little Lies, has two seasons with 14 episodes, and is available for streaming on HBO and Prime Video.

2) The Third Day (2020)

The unpredictability of The Third Day will keep viewers guessing (Image via HBO)

While watching Disclaimer, it becomes clear that all is not what it seems from the get-go. This prompts the audience to read between the lines. The Third Day starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris embodies a similar vibe.

Containing six episodes and one special, The Third Day focuses on Sam and Helen who have strange experiences after they arrive at a mysterious island near the British coast at different points in time. The complex narrative is complemented by cinematic shots that are aesthetic, creative, and impressive.

The show may not appeal to everyone as the narrative can get dark and unsettling at times. Like in Disclaimer, the tension keeps building with each episode and the audience can never truly predict what's going to happen next.

Where to watch: The Third Day can be streamed on HBO and Apple TV+.

3) The Undoing (2020)

Both Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant deliver compelling performances in this adaptation of You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz (Image via HBO)

The Undoing, like Disclaimer, is a psychological thriller helmed by a female lead. Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a successful therapist who is about to publish her first novel. She thinks she has the perfect life but everything falls apart when her husband, Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant), becomes involved in a murder investigation that brings forth terrible revelations that threaten their family.

Like Blanchett in Disclaimer, Kidman delivers a compelling performance in this engaging show. The audience can easily relate to her confusion, anger, and desperation. Viewers are used to seeing Grant play the role of the endearing romantic lead, but in this six-episode show, his versatility comes through as he nails the complex character of Jonathan.

The creators do a good job of ending each episode with an intriguing cliffhanger that prompts viewers to stay invested in the narrative.

Where to watch: The Undoing is available on Apple TV+ and HBO.

4) The Stranger (2020)

Disclaimer fans will enjoy the many twists and turns of this show's suspenseful narrative (Image via Netflix)

In Disclaimer, Cate Blanchett's character has a secret that threatens the life that she has created for herself. Likewise in The Stranger, an old secret unravels the family life of Adam Price, portrayed by Richard Armitage. After a stranger shares some disturbing revelations with Price, his wife goes missing. When her disappearance is investigated, more buried secrets come to the forefront.

Harlan Coben is a master storyteller and since this show is based on his work, it promises plenty of unpredictable twists and turns. The Stranger, like Disclaimer, introduces interesting characters who are more complex than what they appear on the surface.

The show, containing eight episodes, has plenty of engaging sub-plots and cleverly placed red herrings that help maintain the momentum in order to keep the viewer engaged till the very end.

Where to watch: Episodes of The Stranger can be viewed on Netflix.

5) Lisey's Story (2021)

Stephen King fans shouldn't miss out on this engaging adaptation (Image via Apple TV+)

Catherine is forced to relive her past in Disclaimer when she reads the novel implicating her for Jonathan's death which triggers the collapse of her perfect life. The protagonist of Lisey's Story, Lisa Landon aka Lisey played by Julianne Moore, also recalls unsettling memories from her past after embarking on a treasure hunt put together by her deceased husband, Scott, an author with unusual abilities.

During the hunt, she also crosses paths with a dangerous stalker who is convinced that Lisey is depriving the world of Scott's unpublished manuscripts. Even though it is categorized as a horror, it isn't necessarily scary but it does have plenty of disturbing moments that will make the audience want to look away.

An adaptation of Stephen King's novel, this eight-episode show isn't a breezy watch by a long shot. Viewers really need to pay attention to comprehend the dark and gripping narrative.

Where to watch: Lisey's Story is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

6) Pieces of Her (2022)

Like Disclaimer, Pieces of Her blends drama and mystery (Image via Netflix)

When Catherine's secret is exposed in Disclaimer, the public and her loved ones are left wondering about where the facade ends and the truth begins. Similarly, in Pieces of Her, Andy played by Bella Heathcote thinks she knows everything there is to know about her mother, Laura, portrayed by Toni Collette. However, when they face a deadly shooter, Laura jumps into action and eliminates the threat.

Having never seen this side of her mother, Andy is left confused and surprised. When a clip of the incident goes viral, Laura forces her to go into hiding. This prompts Andy to ask questions and find out more about her mother's past.

Like Disclaimer, Pieces of Her also explores how secrets can put a strain on important relationships. This engaging show, containing eight episodes, thrives on the chemistry between Heathcote and Collette and the complicated mother-daughter bond they portray.

Where to watch: Pieces of Her can be streamed on Netflix.

7) "Now and Then" 20 Years (2022)

The narrative will reminds viewers of I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Apple TV+)

The past never stays hidden. That much is clear in Disclaimer. Even though Catherine wants to forget what happened, she is forced to face reality. In Now and Then, the central characters also have to do the same. The eight-episode thriller stars Marina de Tavira, Maribel Verdú, José María Yazpik, Manolo Cardona and others.

A group of friends embark on an epic weekend on the eve of their college graduation but one of them ends up dead. They agree to keep it secret. But 20 years later, they start receiving blackmailing threats and become painfully aware that they could lose everything they have built so far.

Like Disclaimer, Now and Then has an intriguing premise that raises audience anticipation. The way the show differentiates the younger versions of the characters from their adult versions adds to the storytelling. Even though the screenplay can get a little predictable at times, it still has enough surprising revelations to keep the audience engaged and entertained.

Where to watch: "Now and Then" 20 Years is available on Apple TV+.

8) Lady in the Lake (2024)

This thriller show is based on Laura Lippman's novel (Image via Apple TV+)

Like Disclaimer, Lady in the Lake is also helmed by flawed characters who have their own shortcomings. The fact that they are not perfect helps the audience connect with them on different levels.

Natalie Portman plays Maddie Schwartz who becomes obsessed with two separate murder investigations. The murder of an eight-year-old girl and the death of Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) whose body was dredged up from the bottom of a lake.

Lady in the Lake, like Disclaimer, thrives on cinematic shots and memorable performances by the cast. The seven-episode show also has several intriguing sub-plots that add to the mystery and suspense. Set in the 60s, the show addresses many socio-political issues of the time which enhances the storytelling.

Where to watch: Lady in the Lake is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

These riveting shows that have a similar vibe to Disclaimer are worth watching because they offer intelligent plots with plenty of drama and suspense.

