7 shows to watch if you liked 'The Day of the Jackal'

The contemporary retelling of Frederick Forsyth's cat-and-mouse thriller, The Day of the Jackal, has garnered plenty of attention and for good reason. Helmed by Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, the new show boasts impressive camerawork and compelling performances. Containing ten episodes in total, The Day of the Jackal packs in several clever twists that help build the tension.

Redmayne, who viewers may remember from The Theory of Everything and the Fantastic Beasts franchise, plays a ruthless British assassin called the "Jackal". Lynch's character in The Day of the Jackal, Bianca Pullman, is an intelligence officer who has been tasked with hunting him down. Redmayne, in particular, has received high praise for pulling off the complex character with great charisma.

Viewers who enjoyed watching The Day of the Jackal should add the intriguing titles on this list with fast-paced narratives to their November 2024 watchlist.

Killing Eve, Manhunt and five other shows like The Day of the Jackal that are engrossing and suspenseful

1) 24 (2001)

24, like The Day of the Jackal, features plenty of adrenaline-pumping moments (Image via Fox)

The Day of the Jackal is engaging to watch because it never lets the ball drop. The tension keeps building with each episode which helps keep the audience guessing. The same is the case with 24 starring Kiefer Sutherland in the lead. He plays agent Jack Bauer who has to race against the clock to stop terrorist attacks.

One of the longest-running espionage-themed TV dramas, 24 has a total of nine seasons and 204 episodes. Bauer, like Bianca in The Day of the Jackal, always follows through on what needs to be done even when it comes at a personal cost.

This show has all the things that fans of the genre look for - clever twists, high-stakes drama and plenty of action-packed moments. Sutherland, in particular, does a great job of playing the role of the flawed hero.

Where to watch: 24 is available for streaming on Disney+ and Prime Video.

2) Cleaners (2013)

Like The Day of the Jackal, Cleaners captures the thrill of the hunt (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In The Day of the Jackal, the hunter becomes the hunted when Bianca starts to close the gap between her and the Jackal. In a similar fashion, the protagonists in Cleaners find themselves on the run after a hit gone wrong.

In the lead are Emmanuelle Chriqui and Emily Osment who play two highly trained contract killers, Veronica and Moxie. After an errand doesn't go as planned, they are hunted by the FBI and other assassins working under their boss, Mother. Spanning two seasons and 18 episodes, Cleaners offers an adrenaline-fuelled experience elevated by witty dialogue and interesting characters.

Since all the episodes are under the half-an-hour mark, Cleaners is a great action thriller that fans of the genre can binge on over one weekend.

Where to watch: Episodes of Cleaners are available on Apple TV+.

3) 11.22.63 (2016)

The unique premise of this show will appeal to fans of The Day of the Jackal (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Bianca has a hard time getting ahead of Eddie Redmayne's character in The Day of the Jackal because he is methodical and meticulous. In 11.22.63, James Franco plays Jake Epping, who also faces an uphill battle when he is tasked with stopping the assassination of United States President, John F. Kennedy.

Epping is an English teacher by profession. The only extraordinary thing about him is that he is able to travel back in time. He doesn't have experience in espionage like Bianca in The Day of the Jackal, which makes it harder for him to gather information secretly. Also, the fact that he becomes attached to his life in the past threatens to endanger the mission.

Time-travel plotlines aren't easy to get right but the show is able to clearly define the rules right off the bat so that there is no confusion. Cinematically shot, 11.22.63 thrives on its well-written narrative that maintains the suspense till the very end. Franco perfectly captures his character's vulnerabilities and uncertainty.

Where to watch: 11.22.63, containing eight episodes, can be streamed on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Killing Eve (2018)

Killing Eve, like The Day of the Jackal, boasts strong lead characters (Image via BBC)

The cat-and-mouse mind games between Bianca and the Jackal in The Day of the Jackal help set the pace for the narrative. Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer boasts a similar dynamic between the pursuer and the pursued.

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri, a skilled British intelligence investigator who has been assigned to capture Villanelle, a psychopathic assassin portrayed by Comer. Even though they are supposed to be enemies, there is something that draws them to one another which complicates the mission.

Containing four seasons and 32 episodes, Killing Eve thrives on well-developed characters and intelligent dialogue. The winning hand has to be the chemistry between the lead actors which helps the audience become immersed in the storytelling. This imaginative show will particularly appeal to espionage fans with a fondness for black comedy.

Where to watch: Killing Eve is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) Crime Diaries: The Candidate (2019)

The story is based on true events that took place in 1994 (Image via Netflix)

It is interesting to note that Frederick Forsyth's The Day of the Jackal is inspired by a real-life incident. The French dissident paramilitary organisation, also known as OAS, did make an attempt to assassinate Charles de Gaulle, the President of France, in 1962.

Similarly Crime Diaries: The Candidate is also based on actual events. In 1994, presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio is assassinated in Tijuana and this eight-episode show explores the efforts made by two detectives and Luis' dying widow to find the truth.

Like The Day of the Jackal, Crime Diaries: The Candidate captures the viewer's attention with memorable characters, solid storyline and well-written dialogue. The show seamlessly intertwines real-life footage with staged scenes which makes for a compelling watch.

Where to watch: Crime Diaries: The Candidate can be viewed on Netflix.

6) The Unlikely Murderer (2021)

True crime fans will not be able to resist this adaptation of Thomas Pettersson's novel (Image via Netflix)

Like The Day of the Jackal, The Unlikely Murderer also focuses on the hunt for a clever assassin who eludes law enforcement. Olof Palme, former Prime Minister of Sweden is assassinated and there are no clear clues that can lead to the perpetrator.

This five-episode show is helmed by Robert Gustafsson who plays Stig Engström, an eyewitness to the assassination who was later considered to be the prime suspect. There were many issues with the investigation of this controversial case which becomes clear in this engaging show.

The show is worth watching for its intelligent plot that is elevated with beautifully executed shots and riveting performances.

Where to watch: The Unlikely Murderer is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Manhunt (2024)

Like The Day of the Jackal, this drama thrives on stellar performances from the lead cast (Image via Apple TV+)

Like Bianca in The Day of the Jackal, the protagonist of Manhunt, Edwin Stanton, portrayed by Tobias Menzies, is also on the hunt for an assassin. Stanton becomes secretary of war when Abraham Lincoln takes charge as the President. When Lincoln is assassinated, Stanton embarks on a manhunt to find his murderer, John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle).

Spanning seven episodes, Manhunt fuses historical facts with imaginative storytelling to weave a narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. This show will particularly appeal to viewers who enjoy watching period dramas.

The compelling performances by Menzies and Boyle are elevated by the detailed sets and striking costumes which come together to create an enjoyable viewing experience.

Where to watch: Manhunt can be streamed on Apple TV+.

Fans of Day of the Jackal will surely enjoy these engaging TV shows as they bring forth gripping plotlines that are full of surprising twists and turns.

