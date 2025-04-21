You season 4 recap: All to know before watching season 5

It has been approximately two years since You season 4 was released. With that, it has also been an equal amount of time since Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), the show's main character, killed someone in the name of love.

However, the wait is now over, with You season 5 arriving on April 24, 2025, on Netflix. Comprising ten episodes, the final season of the psychological thriller series promises more murder and mayhem as Joe grapples with the aftermath of the events of the show's last season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Viewers who have watched the show's previous season would remember that Joe, for the longest time, hadn't known that he was the one behind all the deaths around him. It was only in the last few episodes of the season that he realized that Rhys Montrose was a creation of his mind, an alter ego that commits the crimes on his behalf.

What made the situation even more complicated was the fact that once Rhys committed a crime, Joe completely forgot about it. This made things difficult for Joe in You season 4, as throughout its entirety, he was led to believe that he was innocent, a feeling he had long been chasing.

Joe was a changed man in You season 4

When Joe moved to London at the beginning of You season 4, he seemed like a changed man. He did not seem to exhibit the characteristic traits that had invited trouble for him in the past.

Additionally, even when these traits made involuntary resurgence, Joe was quick enough to put them in check. To align with his changed behavior, he also took up a new name, that of Jonathan Moore, a professor at an esteemed London university.

There were several instances throughout You season 4 indicating that Joe Goldberg was a changed man, including his interaction with Marienne. For the uninitiated, Marienne was a subject of Joe's obsession in You season 3. However, before the two could get together, Marienne learnt of Joe's true nature and left.

In You season 4, when Joe went to London, he found Marienne in a market. Scared of his presence, she attempted to flee. However, Joe followed her, leading to an elaborate chase sequence. The two eventually ended up in a dingy place located in a scarcely populated area.

Marienne was under the impression that Joe would kill her like his former victims. Joe, however, attempted to tell Marienne that he had changed. To prove the same, he seemingly let her go without causing her any harm.

Rhys Montrose in You season 4 is not a real person

After living in London for some time in You season 4, Joe started befriending people. One of the first people he acquainted himself with was his colleague Malcolm, and in extension, his girlfriend Kate, whom Joe was attracted to.

As Joe started hanging out with them, he also got to know their group of friends, consisting of some of the most affluent individuals in society. He partied with these people while also openly critiquing their choices and lifestyle.

However, towards Rhys Montrose, a renowned writer also within the same friend circle, his approach was considerably toned down. Joe spoke with him often, and the two had several convergences in terms of their worldviews. The two often shunned the rich and their ways.

As much as Joe enjoyed talking with Rhys, his life was constantly shaken by the deaths occurring around him. The people dying were mostly within the friend circle he was part of. To make matters worse, it seemed like someone was trying to frame him for the murders.

Therefore, at every step in You season 4, Joe tried to track down the killer, who was revealed to be Rhys Montrose. However, when he killed Rhys to save the others, he saw another Rhys Montrose appear.

Through a chain of events after the shocking discovery, Joe eventually realized that Rhys was just a figment of his own imagination and not a real person. The show revealed that Joe had developed an unhealthy obsession with the real Montrose after reading his autobiography A Good Man in a Cruel World.

Therefore, there was no Rhys Montrose who was killing the people around Joe. It was Joe himself, but he didn't remember any of it because in his head, his alternate personality was an entirely different person, someone separate from him.

All episodes of You season 4 are currently streaming on Netflix.

