You season 5: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Season 5 of the psychological thriller You will be available on Netflix on April 24, 2025. All 10 episodes will be available at the same time. Finally, the end of Joe's story is yet to come after four seasons of a gradual buildup.

In the last season, Joe goes back to New York City to start his so-called "perfect life" with his wife Kate Lockwood. His bad memories and strange wants are always close by, though, and they could ruin the life he's trying to build. Joe will have to face the ghosts of his past in season 5 because his true nature keeps pulling him back to old habits.

During the season, Joe has to deal with who he is and the mistakes he has made in the past. The main ideas of this last chapter are his growth and inner conflict, which make it a fitting end to the saga.

You season 5 premieres on April 24, 2025

The release date for You season 5 is confirmed for April 24, 2025. This highly anticipated final season is supposed to bring closure to Joe’s journey and the intricate storylines that have built up over the previous seasons.

Regions Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 24, 2025 4:00 am UK (BST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 24, 2025 8:00 am India (IST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 24, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 24, 2025 5:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 7:00 pm

Plot of the series

In You season 5, Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, comes back to New York City to start a new life with his wife, Charlotte Ritchie's character, Kate Lockwood, who is now the head of the Lockwood Corporation. They want to leave their violent past behind and live a peaceful life together.

But Joe's dark desires come back, putting their seemingly perfect life at risk. Kate's twin sisters, Raegan and Maddie Lockwood (Anna Camp), are trying to get Kate fired from her job as CEO, which makes things even more difficult for Joe in a life that is already very complicated.

As Joe becomes more interested in Bronte (Madeline Brewer), a free-spirited playwright who works for him, his obsession grows, and he starts to act in old ways again. This new problem forces Joe to face what he did in the past and the results of his never-ending obsessions.

This season shows how Joe is torn between wanting a normal life and giving in to his darker urges. Joe has to deal with the difficulties of his relationships and the constant fear of being found out because of his past.

You season 5 trailer: What can be expected?

In the latest You season 5 trailer, the tension builds as Joe Goldberg reflects on his life, haunted by his past and struggling with his inner darkness.

As the trailer of You season 5 progresses, Joe Goldberg reflects on his belief in “the one,” the idea of a soulmate. As the trailer unfolds, Joe, still as unsettling as ever, crosses paths with a mysterious woman. Their conversation quickly takes a dark turn when she questions his intentions, saying,

“It's almost like you're flirting with me,” only for Joe to respond, “No, I'm not interested.”

Yet, his fixation grows, revealing his true nature. As the woman becomes more wary of him, Joe insists, “I’m just a normal guy,” but his darker side begins to show. The tension escalates as Joe ominously warns,

“If he loves you, that's the most dangerous thing.”

The unsettling vibe intensifies when a new character accuses Joe of being a murderer, to which he replies,

“I’m not a ‘maybe.’ I’m the one.”

The trailer captures Joe's ongoing battle between his desires and the person he’s trying to be.

Cast of You Season 5

This last and final season brings back some old favorites and introduces some new ones to wrap up Joe Goldberg's complicated journey. Penn Badgley plays Joe again, but this time he is living in New York City with his wife, Kate Lockwood played by Charlotte Ritchie.

Madeline Brewer has joined the cast as Bronte, a free-spirited playwright who works for Joe. Anna Camp plays both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Kate's ambitious twin sisters. Griffin Matthews joins as Teddy Lockwood, another family member of Kate's.

Recap of You season 4

Before You season 5 starts, here is a quick recap of the last season. For Joe, relocating to Europe was a means to escape his history and improve himself. He gave up his killing inclinations and opted for a life that looked more under control and less risky. But Joe's negative side returned as the season progressed.

There were two parts of season 4. The first section depicted Joe as a guy attempting to escape his dark desires. Part two, on the other hand, revealed Joe could never truly escape his nature. His talks with Rhys Montrose, who embodied Joe's dark side, helped him to become more conscious of his own issues.

The hallucination of Rhys, an alter ego that represented his killer instincts, forced Joe to confront who he really was. Joe's decision to reject his dark side was a great shock, yet his history kept dragging him back. Jumping off a bridge, he sought to finish everything. He wished to be free of Rhys and his own torturous ideas.

Fate, however, had different plans. Joe was saved and revived in the hospital. Kate vowed to take him, good and bad, as he is. Things became more difficult as their relationship developed. Joe would try to remain "good," and Kate would support him in doing so.

Joe was at a loss following season four. He had been given a second chance at life, but could he really escape the murderer within him?

You season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix on April 24, 2025.

