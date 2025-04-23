What time will You season 5 be released on Netflix? Release timings for all regions

You season 5 will be released on Netflix on April 24, 2025 at 12 am PT. Penn Badgley's character, Joe Goldberg, will return for his last chapter. If season 5 goes as planned, Joe's story will conclude with significant developments.

Ad

As per the trailer, Joe goes back to New York City in You season 5. This is where it all began. He is now very rich and married to Charlotte Ritchie's character, Kate Lockwood, a CEO who is worth a billion dollars. On the other hand, his past as a stalker and serial killer is always close by and could ruin his new life. As Joe gets used to his new high-society life, dark secrets keep coming to light, and he is in for a new set of challenges.

Ad

Trending

When Joe's dangerous urges and criminal past start to catch up with him, his calm life in Manhattan quickly turns into chaos. The season is supposed to highlight how Joe struggles with his new identity as a successful businessman and his violent urges that have destroyed every city he's lived in. As Joe speeds toward a dramatic ending, he has to face his past, his relationships, and his inner demons.

Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting for the new season to come out. Here's everything you need to know about when it will come out in different parts of the world.

Ad

When will You season 5 premiere on Netflix?

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood in You season 5 (Image via Netflix)

You season 5 will officially be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 12 am PT. However, the exact release time depends on your region, as Netflix typically releases its content at midnight in the Pacific Time zone, followed by staggered releases worldwide.

Ad

Read more: Netflix You season 5 production status updated

Here's a breakdown of the release timings for different regions:

Regions Release Day and Dateb USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, April 24, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, April 24, 2025 4 am UK (BST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, April 24, 2025 8 am India (IST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 9 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, April 24, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, April 24, 2025 5 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, April 24, 2025 7 pm

Ad

Where to watch You season 5?

This upcoming season of You will be available exclusively on Netflix.

The OTT platform offers two subscription plans, including the Standard plan with ads for $7.99 monthly and the ad-free Standard plan for $17.99 monthly. Additionally, users can add one extra member for $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 per month without ads.

Also read: You season 4 recap: All to know before watching season 5

Ad

Subscribers to Netflix can watch the new season on the platform as soon as it is released in their region. So, users can subscribe easily to their Netflix accounts and enjoy the unseen conclusion to Joe Goldberg's twisted journey.

You season 4 recap

A still You season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who faked his death at the end of season 3, moves to London in season 4 of You. At the beginning of his journey, he looks for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). When he finds her in Paris and is turned down, he starts a new life as a literature professor under the name Jonathan Moore.

Ad

Soon, Joe starts hanging out with Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) and his group of rich friends, which leads to a string of murders that earn him the name "Eat the Rich Killer."

Read more: Netflix confirms You season 5: What fans can expect

As Joe becomes a part of this high-society group, he meets Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers), a candidate for mayor of London. At first, Joe and Rhys become close, but then something unexpected happens that shows Rhys to be a hallucination of Joe's darker side.

Ad

Taking over from Joe's mind, this other personality is to blame for killing Malcolm, Simon (Aidan Cheng), and Gemma (Eve Austin). Joe can't remember committing these crimes, so he thinks Rhys is the real killer. The "Eat the Rich" killer, on the other hand, turns out to be Joe himself, with his second personality taking over during his violent acts.

The season goes on, and Joe's fixation on women continues. He sets his sights on Malcolm's girlfriend, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). Kate is cold toward Joe at first, but after Malcolm's death, she becomes more involved with him. After a tense conversation with Kate's father, billionaire Tom Lockwood (Greg Kinnear), it turns out that Kate is his daughter. To protect Kate, Joe kills Tom.

Ad

Also read: You season 5: Full list of cast explored

At the same time, Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), one of Joe's students, finds Marienne in the glass cage and frees her. With Nadia's help, Marienne fakes her death and goes back to Paris. Joe tries to kill himself at the end of the season because he knows he hasn't changed. But he and Kate agree to start a new life together now that they are alive.

Ad

Joe kills Nadia's boyfriend and blames her for the crime before she leaves for New York. At the end of the season, Joe and Kate start a new journey.

Also read: Fact Check: Is Elizabeth Olsen starring in You season 5?

What to expect from You season 5?

A still from You (Image via Netflix)

You season 5 will be about Joe Goldberg's move back to New York City. He is now a wealthy and well-liked man after marrying Kate Lockwood. However, Joe's past is always close by, and as he gets involved with his wife's powerful family, his dark desires start returning to the surface.

Ad

Joe will have to deal with his old habits and new identity, which will put his relationships to the test and lead to deadly confrontations.

Also read: You season 5: Everything we know so far

As Joe interacts with Kate's family and other characters in New York, more shocking turns and twists are sure to happen. The next season will likely look at the conflict between Joe's image as a family man and his more violent urges.

Ad

Joe's past is catching up with him, and viewers can expect a tense journey as he tries to make things right while grappling with self-destructive choices.

Read more: 10 things to remember before watching You season 5

You season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix on April 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajasini Rajasini is an Entertainment Content Specialist at Sportskeeda holding a Master's degree in English and having a rich experience of over 8 years. Her keen interest in movies, shows, fashion, lifestyle, and wellness, and her love for the written word inspired her to take up writing professionally.



Rajasini's provides readers with a window into the dynamic world of fashion through her compelling narratives. She always conducts thorough research and double-checks information from reputable sources before incorporating it into her writing, giving top priority to maintaining ethical integrity.



Rajasini is a fan of multi-award-winning actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Jennifer Aniston for her range as an actor. When she is not writing, Rajasini practices and teaches yoga, and designs drapes. Know More